This Is The Closest We've Seen Nicole Kidman Go Makeup-Free
It's safe to say that Nicole Kidman is one of the most glamorous actors in Hollywood, and she always looks perfect whether she's standing on the red carpet or out and about with her husband Keith Urban. When asked what her secret to looking fresh in her 50s was, the "Big Little Lies" star told Extra, "Lots of makeup, great hairdresser over there." While we're used to seeing Kidman glammed up, she shared a rare moment where she's seemingly without any makeup while shooting the series "Expats." In the behind-the-scenes photos, the actor was seen smiling behind a window with filmmaker Lulu Wang in a May 2022 Instagram post. "Back at work with the incomparable @ThumbeLulu," she wrote. "Flat out gorgeous! People are so used to seeing you in character makeup they don't know what you really look like. Gorgeous that's what," a fan raved.
Kidman shared another still from an "Expats" scene in January 2024 as her character Margaret. She again appeared to be makeup-free, showing fans how she slips into her roles so seamlessly. Her bare face was quite a departure from her awards show looks, which brings to yet another time when fans were lucky enough to get a glimpse of Kidman's natural state.
Nicole Kidman surprised fans with her makeup-free face
We usually see celebrities after they're done getting ready for awards shows, but fans were in the right place at the right time when Nicole Kidman was heading to meet her glam squad for the 2018 Oscars, per the Daily Mail. While in her car next to a celebrity bus tour, the A-list star rolled down her window to wave hello to the occupants. Fans immediately took out their phones to capture the rare moment and Kidman apologetically told them, "I haven't gotten my hair and makeup done yet."
Kidman's team proved to have done an exceptionally good job, as she shared the final look on Instagram. The movie star's blond hair was parted in the middle and was ironed pin straight. As for Kidman's makeup, the color palette was soft and pretty, with her burnt-red lipstick complimenting her royal blue dress perfectly. Of course, it's not just makeup that makes the "Moulin Rouge" star look so flawless and she once shared that the secret to her youthful beauty starts from the inside.
Nicole Kidman takes good care of her skin
Celebrities all know that makeup can only do so much, and to look their best, they need to start with their skin. For Nicole Kidman, that's all about supplements. "I really believe in taking vitamins and supporting my skin with inside health," she told Allure back in 2013. Kidman added, "Besides that, I meditate and stay out of the sun. I'll eat anything, I'm pretty normal when it comes to that, but I also like to exercise." On how she manages to look made-up even when she's au naturel, Kidman revealed, "I don't wear makeup when I'm not working, so I get my eyelashes and eyebrows tinted."
Another secret to Kidman's beauty is tons of H20. "Loads and loads of water!" she shared with Forbes. And, while she may not always have makeup on her face, the one thing she will never go without is sunscreen. "As someone with very fair skin, I'm very serious about sun protection and have been since I was a kid. I'm so grateful my parents were serious about sun protection when I was a child! Growing up in Australia, we spent so much time at the beach, my parents were always very serious about keeping my skin safe from the sun," the "Far and Away" actor stated. It's no wonder Kidman's transformation from childhood to her 50s was so flawless.