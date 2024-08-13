This Is The Closest We've Seen Nicole Kidman Go Makeup-Free

It's safe to say that Nicole Kidman is one of the most glamorous actors in Hollywood, and she always looks perfect whether she's standing on the red carpet or out and about with her husband Keith Urban. When asked what her secret to looking fresh in her 50s was, the "Big Little Lies" star told Extra, "Lots of makeup, great hairdresser over there." While we're used to seeing Kidman glammed up, she shared a rare moment where she's seemingly without any makeup while shooting the series "Expats." In the behind-the-scenes photos, the actor was seen smiling behind a window with filmmaker Lulu Wang in a May 2022 Instagram post. "Back at work with the incomparable @ThumbeLulu," she wrote. "Flat out gorgeous! People are so used to seeing you in character makeup they don't know what you really look like. Gorgeous that's what," a fan raved.

Kidman shared another still from an "Expats" scene in January 2024 as her character Margaret. She again appeared to be makeup-free, showing fans how she slips into her roles so seamlessly. Her bare face was quite a departure from her awards show looks, which brings to yet another time when fans were lucky enough to get a glimpse of Kidman's natural state.