Lesser-Known Truths About Tucker Carlson's Family
Tucker Carlson is an open book regarding his political opinions and stance on current affairs. However, he likes to keep his private life under the radar, rarely appearing publicly with his family and striving to keep his four children out of the spotlight.
Tucker loves to wax lyrical about the demise of the working-class family, slamming greed and out-of-control capitalism for decimating the poorer sectors of U.S. society. This is somewhat eyebrow-raising, given the truth about Tucker's wealthy family background and bank account balance. Forbes reported that before Tucker's sudden Fox News firing in April 2023, he was earning $20 million a year. So, it's safe to say that Tucker's net worth places him firmly in the company of the elites he frequently rails against.
Still, he claims it's his privileged upbringing that's made him the perfect candidate for defending working-class families and battling their oppressors. "I've lived in that world my entire life, so I know how those people feel," he told GQ in September 2017. However, Tucker's man-of-the-people credentials were challenged when he was asked why he continued with his high-profile career. "When you have four kids in private schools, you don't get to be choosy," he explained. So, who is Tucker's family? We're taking a peek inside the lives of his wife, Susan Andrews, and their four kids, Lillie, Buckley, Hopie, and Dorothy Carlson.
Tucker Carlson's wife thinks he has a good attitude
Tucker Carlson met his wife, Susan Andrews, when they were students at St. George's School in Newport, Rhode Island. She was the headmaster's daughter, and by all accounts, it was love at first sight. "She was the cutest 10th grader in America," Tucker told People in 2000. "There was a bounce in his walk," Andrews said. "He was in his khaki pants and ribbon belt, and I thought, even then, he seemed so optimistic and positive."
They got engaged six months before Tucker graduated from Trinity College in 1991 with a BA in history. Andrews worked as a school teacher until their firstborn, Lillie Carlson, arrived four years later, followed by her brother and two sisters. Andrews seems happy to sit back and let her husband shine. This was evident when the couple appeared on a "Fox & Friends" Mother's Day segment in February 2017. The hosts asked her what life's like with Tucker. "He's always cheery," she replied before he butted in.
Lillie Carlson is building a career behind the camera
Born in 1995, Lillie is the oldest of Susan Andrews and Tucker Carlson's four children. According to RocketReach, she graduated from the University of Virginia and has a background in marketing and communications. Lillie lives in Washington, D.C., and has followed in her dad's footsteps with a career in broadcasting. However, she prefers to stay behind the camera as an Associate Producer at Cheddar Inc. The live-streaming site focuses on financial, scientific, political, business, and technological news. In April 2024, In Touch reported that Lillie registered as a Democrat in May 2019 and apparently voted by absentee ballot in the 2020 election.
Judging by Lillie's Facebook, she's super close with her siblings and loves travel and adventure. In 2016, she visited the Great Wall of China, went hot-air ballooning with friends, hiked the mountains, and visited the desert with her brother and sisters.
Tucker used to take Lillie and her siblings fishing with alligators on Little St. Simons Island off the coast of Georgia when they were young. In a May 2005 article for The New York Times, he wrote about a time she got dangerously close to a pair of 11-foot gators, something he took in stride. "If you're worried about being devoured by an alligator, you're not really in America, even if it is Georgia," Tucker mused. "The girls spent the rest of the day pulling minnows out of the bait bucket and petting them while their brother and I continued to fail as fishermen."
Buckley Carlson is making moves in politics
Buckley Carlson, born in 1997, lives in the political spotlight, albeit on the periphery. Like his sister, Lillie Carlson, Buckley attended the University of Virginia, where he graduated in 2019 with a BA in government and political science. Buckley married political consultant Kelsey Kilgore in May 2023. His Facebook page is devoid of public posts, but it shows that he's "friends" with the OnlyFans star and former Playboy Playmate, Shauna Sand.
Buckley was at the center of all the action during college, interning at the White House for the Trump administration. After graduating, he started working for the Indiana Republican Congressman Jim Banks. Buckley was initially employed as a staff assistant/press assistant but worked his way up the ladder to become Deputy Chief of Staff in May 2023. In October 2023, an anonymous Republican strategist claimed Banks employed him to forge a closer bond with his dad. "Deep down, [Banks] dies to be liked by the Establishment. He hires Tucker Carlson's son, a 24-year-old kid, to be his communications director," they told the Daily Beast.
Tucker leaped to his son's defense. A source told Axios that the former Fox News host was furious. He reportedly called Minnesota congressman and chairman of the House Republican campaign committee Tom Emmer, demanding he uncover the anonymous source's identity or else he would presume it was him. Meanwhile, Tucker's GOP buddies rallied around. "I stand with Buckley Carlson," Marjorie Taylor Greene declared on X.
Hopie and Dorothy are the youngest in the family
Hopie Carlson, born in 1999, is the third of Tucker Carlson and Susan Andrews' four children. She attended St. George's School in Newport, Rhode Island, where she competed on the swimming and diving team. Hopie was also a senior prefect. She shared some words of wisdom in her welcome address to new students at the school. "St. George's accepted you because we want you here. Please do not try to change to be something that you think the people here want you to be because what we want you to be is you. You are unique and special and that is why St. George's accepted you. So please be you, and I know you all will do great things while you are here!" she wrote, according to Distractify.
After high school, Hopie followed in the family's footsteps and enrolled at the University of Virginia. According to a post on the Fraternity & Sorority Greek Chat Network, she was a Kappa Alpha Theta sorority member. In Touch claimed that Hopie registered as a Democrat in Florida on June 5, 2020.
Dorothy Carlson, born in 2002, is the youngest member of Tucker's family. She lives a private life out of the media glare, so there is very little information about her in the public realm.