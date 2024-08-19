Lesser-Known Truths About Tucker Carlson's Family

Tucker Carlson is an open book regarding his political opinions and stance on current affairs. However, he likes to keep his private life under the radar, rarely appearing publicly with his family and striving to keep his four children out of the spotlight.

Tucker loves to wax lyrical about the demise of the working-class family, slamming greed and out-of-control capitalism for decimating the poorer sectors of U.S. society. This is somewhat eyebrow-raising, given the truth about Tucker's wealthy family background and bank account balance. Forbes reported that before Tucker's sudden Fox News firing in April 2023, he was earning $20 million a year. So, it's safe to say that Tucker's net worth places him firmly in the company of the elites he frequently rails against.

Still, he claims it's his privileged upbringing that's made him the perfect candidate for defending working-class families and battling their oppressors. "I've lived in that world my entire life, so I know how those people feel," he told GQ in September 2017. However, Tucker's man-of-the-people credentials were challenged when he was asked why he continued with his high-profile career. "When you have four kids in private schools, you don't get to be choosy," he explained. So, who is Tucker's family? We're taking a peek inside the lives of his wife, Susan Andrews, and their four kids, Lillie, Buckley, Hopie, and Dorothy Carlson.