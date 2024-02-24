Where Tucker Carlson Stands With Fox News After His Firing

Tucker Carlson used to be the de facto face of Fox News, commanding large swaths of loyal viewers night after night up until his sudden exit in April 2023. He was reportedly the most-watched anchor on the channel at that point, with "Tucker Carlson Tonight" averaging 3.3 million viewers the month before his shocking dismissal. With Carlson being the network's biggest star, why did they give him the boot without giving him a chance to say goodbye, and is there even the slightest possibility that he would make a big media comeback down the line?

Per NPR, Fox News execs Suzanne Scott and Lachlan Murdoch reportedly gave the green light to ax Carlson, and the Monday following his last show, the announcement was made. "Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," a statement from the network read. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor." Carlson has never addressed his ousting but did offer his opinion on the state of American media through a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, which racked up nearly 100 million views. "Where can you still find Americans saying true things?" he asked. "There aren't many places left, but there are some."

Since his exit from Fox, Carlson appears to have worked tirelessly to find a new platform in media, but his efforts have been met with resistance from his former employer. Shortly after he debuted a show on X, Fox sent a cease-and-desist letter his way.