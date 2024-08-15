Simone Biles' Birth Mom Has A Heartbreaking Plea For The Olympic Star

Simone Biles had to overcome a tragic past to become the GOAT that she is today. Her biological mother, Shanon Biles, left her with some traumatic childhood memories but is now desperate to connect with the gymnast.

Shanon had to watch from afar as Simone added three gold medals to her collection at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She also didn't get to tell the Olympic champ how she felt about her accomplishments, but it's something she would like to do. "I want to let her know I love her and I'm very proud of her," she told the Daily Mail. In a 2021 interview with USA Today, Simone revealed that she wasn't interested in getting to know her bio parents. "I never really cared to find out who my biological father was, or really gain a close relationship with my biological mom," she said. "Which I'm sure she probably wanted."

Simone was right about Shanon, who struggled to care for her four children when Simone was a toddler. She had addiction issues and was frequently in trouble with the law, so Simone and her siblings were eventually placed in foster care. The children's fortunes changed when family members agreed to adopt them. Simone and her younger sister, Adria Biles, moved from Ohio to Texas to live with Shanon's father, Ron Biles, and his wife, Nellie Biles. For Simone, Nellie and Ron are mom and dad. Shanon has accepted this but is making a heart-wrenching entreaty to Simone to reach out to her.