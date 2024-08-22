How Pippa Middleton And Her Husband Really Make All Their Money
Pippa Middleton is perhaps best known as being the kid sister of Kate Middleton, AKA Catherine, the Princess of Wales. Never forget Pippa's viral va-va-voom moment thanks to a figure-hugging bridesmaid dress at Kate and Prince William's 2011 royal nuptials. "It's a bit startling to achieve global recognition before the age of 30 on account of your sister, your brother-in-law and your bottom. One day I might be able to make sense of this," Pippa penned in the foreword of her very own party planning book titled, "Celebrate: A Year of Festivities for Families and Friends" (via Daily Mail). She added, "I certainly have opportunities many can only dream of. But in most ways I'm a typical girl in her twenties trying to forge a career and represent herself in what can sometimes seem rather strange circumstances." Fortunately for Pippa, she did just that!
In 2017, Pippa tied the knot to race car driver turned hedge fund manager James Matthews. Since then, the husband and wife duo have carved out quite the fortune for themselves, reportedly raking in billions. Yep, that's right, billions with a "B." In fact, the couple has accumulated so much cash they've even surpassed the late Queen Elizabeth II in terms of financial wealth.
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews had well established careers prior to getting married
The story goes that Pippa Middleton first met her future husband James Matthews in 2007 while vacationing at the ultra fabulous (read: über expensive) Eden Rock hotel in St. Bart's. The kicker? Matthews' parents just happened to own the glamorous hotel. At the time, however, Matthews was already well on his way to a lucrative career in finance after starting his own business consulting firm in 2001 aptly titled Eden Rock Capital Management Group. "His stake in Eden Capital and the money he potentially has taken out over the last 16 years could make him a demi-billionaire or close to a billionaire on his own merits," WealthQuotient co-founder David Friedman gushed to E! News in 2017 about Matthews' professional and financial success.
Considering it's now seven years later at the time of writing, it's no surprise that Pippa and her husband have racked up even more wealth through Eden Capital. Prior to that, Matthews also worked as a professional race car driver taking home wins in the 1994 British Formula Renault Championship and a Eurocup Formula Renault, per Express. Cha-ching!
Meanwhile, Middleton spent much of her 20s putting her degree in English literature to good use. Upon graduation, she got to work penning columns for The Spectator magazine, Vanity Fair, and The Sunday Telegraph. "People see me as someone privileged who has used my position to advantage; that I don't really work, that I am a socialite – that word really irritates me — and that I'm a party girl without any substance," she famously confessed to the Daily Mail in 2016 while vehemently denouncing any and all notions that she was anything less than a hard worker. File that one under things most don't know about Pippa Middleton.
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews also own an event venue and farm
Pippa Middleton's life today, however, looks somewhat different. In April, the ultra wealthy albeit non-royal couple opted to expand their portfolio by opening their very own event venue at Bucklebury Farm in Berkshire. "We are so excited to announce you can now book The Lodge (9am -5pm only) for birthday parties, corporate events, yoga session, pilates and so much more," the farm announced in a post on their official Instagram account on April 24 along with a photo of the rustic cabin.
As reported by the Daily Mail, Middleton and James Matthews plunked down £1.5million in exchange for the 72 acre farm property located in Berkshire way back in 2020. Then, in 2022, the couple purchased a personal residence in close proximity to the farm AND Middleton's parents home to the tune of staggering £15million. At the time, the publication reported that "It's a very exciting time in their lives. They are looking forward to living closer to her parents," an insider told the Daily Mail.