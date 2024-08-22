How Pippa Middleton And Her Husband Really Make All Their Money

The story goes that Pippa Middleton first met her future husband James Matthews in 2007 while vacationing at the ultra fabulous (read: über expensive) Eden Rock hotel in St. Bart's. The kicker? Matthews' parents just happened to own the glamorous hotel. At the time, however, Matthews was already well on his way to a lucrative career in finance after starting his own business consulting firm in 2001 aptly titled Eden Rock Capital Management Group. "His stake in Eden Capital and the money he potentially has taken out over the last 16 years could make him a demi-billionaire or close to a billionaire on his own merits," WealthQuotient co-founder David Friedman gushed to E! News in 2017 about Matthews' professional and financial success.

Considering it's now seven years later at the time of writing, it's no surprise that Pippa and her husband have racked up even more wealth through Eden Capital. Prior to that, Matthews also worked as a professional race car driver taking home wins in the 1994 British Formula Renault Championship and a Eurocup Formula Renault, per Express. Cha-ching!

Meanwhile, Middleton spent much of her 20s putting her degree in English literature to good use. Upon graduation, she got to work penning columns for The Spectator magazine, Vanity Fair, and The Sunday Telegraph. "People see me as someone privileged who has used my position to advantage; that I don't really work, that I am a socialite – that word really irritates me — and that I'm a party girl without any substance," she famously confessed to the Daily Mail in 2016 while vehemently denouncing any and all notions that she was anything less than a hard worker. File that one under things most don't know about Pippa Middleton.