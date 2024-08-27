Did Carrie Underwood Get Plastic Surgery? Inside The Years-Long Rumors
Carrie Underwood hasn't escaped plastic surgery speculations. Having risen to prominence as a 22-year-old contestant on "American Idol," she spent her whole adult life in the spotlight. As such, fans have watched the eight-time Grammy winner grow up and change before their eyes. And many believe they've seen a bit too much change. "Holy fillers, is this really Carrie now? She's had so much work done I had no idea who this was. Omg," one Instagram user commented under an August 2024 video of Underwood.
But many fans jumped into her defense, reminding that Underwood suffered a fall that injured her face. In November 2017, the "All-American Girl" singer tripped on the steps outside her home while taking the dogs out, resulting in a broken wrist and facial lacerations. She needed surgery to mend her bone and about 40-50 stitches on her face. "It's crazy how a freak random accident can change your life," she wrote on her fan club page (via Today).
Underwood also warned that her face "might look a bit different" following the accident. Soon enough, rumors arose that she was using the fall as a coverup for getting plastic surgery, which she denied. "It's a little sad, because the truth is just as interesting I wish I'd gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better," she told Redbook in 2018. Underwood has admitted to getting Botox, but the plastic surgeon Dr. Dennis Schimpf told Nicki Swift that she's likely done more than that.
Carrie Underwood has likely gotten a nose job and lip fillers
After comparing photos from 2005 to her most recent appearances, Dr. Dennis Schimpf, Board Certified Charleston, SC Plastic Surgeon, determined that Carrie Underwood has probably gotten a nose job along the way. "Her nose does look like the shape has changed over time with a reduction in size making it more feminine-looking," he exclusively told Nicki Swift. But he also believes she has gotten less invasive procedures to smooth the appearance of her skin.
"Her skin texture looks very good, possibly as a result of laser resurfacing and or chemical peels with medical-grade skin care," he added. Schimpf also noted that Underwood's cheekbones look wider and her jawline more defined and delicate in recent photos. That is more likely the result of fillers, though a similar look can also be achieved with liposuction surgery on the jaw and neck. He attributed the absence of noticeable wrinkles on her face to Botox.
Underwood doesn't deny the latter. "I do like some Botox," she said on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2023. She admitted to dedicating a lot of time to trying to reduce the appearance of the scar above her lip. "I'm always trying to reach goals. I'm just like, 'What can we laser?'" she laughed. While Schimpf admitted that facial injuries can cause permanent changes to the region, he believes Underwood's lips look so different in recent times because of cosmetic procedures, either hyaluronic acid-based fillers or fat grafting.
Carrie Underwood isn't worried about aging skin
Carrie Underwood pays a lot of attention to her skin health. But she is more worried about her skin's texture than wrinkles. In fact, that's not a priority when she's shopping for skincare products. "I don't worry too much about anti-aging stuff, I just want my face to be soft," she told First for Women (via Us Weekly). "Lately I've been using a lot of oils. It doesn't have to be anything too complicated — just something natural like castor oil or something with vitamin E."
Instead, Underwood believes that true wellness lies in staying active. That's not something she picked up until after she won "American Idol" and embarked on her busy career. Traveling and being constantly away from home started to take its toll not just on her body but also on her mental health. Taking type to exercise was a game-changer. "Health and fitness is not just a thing I do, it's a part of my life," she told Today in 2023. "And I feel like there are so many things that hinge on me taking care of myself."
Underwood wasn't joking when she said fitness is a big part of her life. In 2020, she released "Find Your Path," a book that not only delves into her wellness journey but also strives to inspire others to prioritize their health. "This book will provide tips and tools to help the reader find what is practical and sustainable," she told People.