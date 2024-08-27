Did Carrie Underwood Get Plastic Surgery? Inside The Years-Long Rumors

Carrie Underwood hasn't escaped plastic surgery speculations. Having risen to prominence as a 22-year-old contestant on "American Idol," she spent her whole adult life in the spotlight. As such, fans have watched the eight-time Grammy winner grow up and change before their eyes. And many believe they've seen a bit too much change. "Holy fillers, is this really Carrie now? She's had so much work done I had no idea who this was. Omg," one Instagram user commented under an August 2024 video of Underwood.

But many fans jumped into her defense, reminding that Underwood suffered a fall that injured her face. In November 2017, the "All-American Girl" singer tripped on the steps outside her home while taking the dogs out, resulting in a broken wrist and facial lacerations. She needed surgery to mend her bone and about 40-50 stitches on her face. "It's crazy how a freak random accident can change your life," she wrote on her fan club page (via Today).

Underwood also warned that her face "might look a bit different" following the accident. Soon enough, rumors arose that she was using the fall as a coverup for getting plastic surgery, which she denied. "It's a little sad, because the truth is just as interesting I wish I'd gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better," she told Redbook in 2018. Underwood has admitted to getting Botox, but the plastic surgeon Dr. Dennis Schimpf told Nicki Swift that she's likely done more than that.