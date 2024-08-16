Jack Russell, Great White Frontman, Dead At 63

Jack Russell, former lead singer of the band Great White died on August 15, 20124 at 63-years-old. The news was confirmed by his family in an Instagram post. "With tremendous sadness, we announce the loss of our belowed Jack Patrick Russell," they wrote in the post which mentioned that he died "peacefully" while surrounded by his wife, son, and other family members. According to K.L. Doty, who authored Russell's memoir, the cause of death was lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy, per WBZ-TV. Just less than a month before his death, Russell announced he was retiring from performing live due to his lewy body dementia diagnosis. "I am unable to perform at the level I desire and at the level you deserve," he wrote on Facebook in July.

Great White originally rose in popularity in the '80s and early '90s with their hit cover of "Once Bitten, Twice Shy." Unfortunately, Russell had the ignominious distinction of performing during the Station Nightclub fire in 2003 which killed over 100 people and injured 200 more. In his memoir, which was released just weeks before his death, Russell offered an apology to the families of the fire's victims. "I'm sorry for every gentle embrace of love no longer possible and that you dread every twentieth of February for more reasons than ice and snow," he wrote [via WBZ-TV].

Later, the singer left the band and created Jack Russell's Great White, and had a long-lasting feud with a former bandmate.