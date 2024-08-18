Weird Details About Jana Duggar And Stephen Wissmann's Marriage We Can't Ignore

Jana Duggar spent 16 years living on her family's Arkansas compound as an adult, but she's finally getting the hell out of Dodge — and the other Duggars will no longer be able to take advantage of her free childcare services. On August 15, Jana married a longtime friend of the Duggar family, Stephen Wissmann.

According to People, Jana and Stephen had "dated" in the past but had split up. Back in the day, the Duggars would have considered this a courtship that didn't work out, as Jana's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, don't believe in the concept of dating. The near-militant independent Baptists hold patriarchal, old-fashioned views many people would consider extreme — the Duggar family rules include no kissing or hand-holding before marriage. But apparently, one thing they don't frown upon is double in-laws. Before Jana and Stephen decided to give their romance a second chance, Jana's younger brother, Jeremiah Duggar, married Stephen's sister, Hannah Wissmann. This means Jeremiah and Hannah's kids will be double first cousins with any children that Jana and Stephen have.

Four of Jana's younger sisters got married before she did: Jill Duggar, Jessa Duggar, Jinger Duggar, and Joy-Anna Duggar. They all had church weddings, whereas their 34-year-old sister decided to walk down the aisle at The Grand at Willow Springs, a luxury wedding venue. Another surprising detail about Jana's nuptials is that Jill was missing from her wedding party, but her dress choice might be the biggest shocker of her big day.