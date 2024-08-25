Miles Teller's Bad Reputation Has Come Back To Bite Him

Many may know Miles Teller as Rooster in the hit movie "Top Gun: Maverick," but he's actually had quite a prolific career long before then. The actor had roles in "Rabbit Hole" and "Footloose," but when he starred in 2014's "Whiplash," he became a rising star. Unfortunately, it appeared that the fame had gotten his head when he dissed his fellow thespians. In an interview with The New York Times, he stated, "I feel like a lot of actors of my generation are not proper actors." Teller added, "I want to break out of that whole group of actors in their early 20s and really start to put stuff down that lets you know I take this seriously." He then quipped, "I'm pretty hot right now."

As we all know, reputation is everything in Hollywood, and that wasn't the first time Teller tanked his after talking to the media. A year before the New York Times piece, the "Fantastic Four" actor shaded one of the biggest movie franchises that made him an action star — and he had to do some serious damage control.