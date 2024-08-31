6 Times Donald Trump Didn't Wear Makeup & Looked So Different

Donald Trump isn't known for subtlety, and that's certainly the case regarding his use of cosmetics. Trump's makeup fails are legendary, with a plethora of pics showing foundation dripping down his face as he sweats in the heat. Less common, though, are photos of Trump without makeup. But maybe somebody — somebody very brave or very reckless— should inform 45 that he looks way better without all the grease paint. Well, most of the time, anyway.

Many column inches are dedicated to why Trump's skin is so orange, with the general consensus being it's a mix of sunbeds and bronzer. According to a former aide, Trump takes his makeup very seriously and loves slapping it on, often with cringe-worthy results. In her memoir, "Enough," Cassidy Hutchinson recalled a May 2020 tour of a Honeywell factory where Trump removed his white mask to reveal a thick coating of orange bronzer.

Meanwhile, former (undocumented) Trump Organization workers revealed some of Trump's very specific demands to The Washington Post in December 2019. In addition to two and a half containers of white Tic Tacs at all times, Trump insisted on two and a half tubes of the Swiss brand Bronx Colors foundation in his room. Apparently, he slathered it all on, resulting in housekeepers having to "regularly bring new shirts from the pro shop because of the rust-colored stains on the collars." So, is he a bare-faced beauty? Or a pale-faced fright? Check out photos from six times Trump didn't wear makeup.