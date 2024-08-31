6 Times Donald Trump Didn't Wear Makeup & Looked So Different
Donald Trump isn't known for subtlety, and that's certainly the case regarding his use of cosmetics. Trump's makeup fails are legendary, with a plethora of pics showing foundation dripping down his face as he sweats in the heat. Less common, though, are photos of Trump without makeup. But maybe somebody — somebody very brave or very reckless— should inform 45 that he looks way better without all the grease paint. Well, most of the time, anyway.
Many column inches are dedicated to why Trump's skin is so orange, with the general consensus being it's a mix of sunbeds and bronzer. According to a former aide, Trump takes his makeup very seriously and loves slapping it on, often with cringe-worthy results. In her memoir, "Enough," Cassidy Hutchinson recalled a May 2020 tour of a Honeywell factory where Trump removed his white mask to reveal a thick coating of orange bronzer.
Meanwhile, former (undocumented) Trump Organization workers revealed some of Trump's very specific demands to The Washington Post in December 2019. In addition to two and a half containers of white Tic Tacs at all times, Trump insisted on two and a half tubes of the Swiss brand Bronx Colors foundation in his room. Apparently, he slathered it all on, resulting in housekeepers having to "regularly bring new shirts from the pro shop because of the rust-colored stains on the collars." So, is he a bare-faced beauty? Or a pale-faced fright? Check out photos from six times Trump didn't wear makeup.
Trump's golf course complexion
Donald Trump didn't wear makeup while hitting the golf course in July 2022, and well, he certainly looked different. Instead of its usual shade of orange, Trump's face was red and blotchy with visible signs of sun damage. The latter is hardly surprising, given his inordinate time on the green. The Washington Post estimated that Trump played 261 rounds of golf during his one term in office, compared to Barack Obama, who played 333 during his two.
Trump's red and blotchy complexion was likely the result of a rosacea flare-up. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, sunlight and hairspray are common triggers for rosacea flare-ups, two things Trump clearly holds dear to his heart.
Trump's private physician, Dr. Harold Bornstein, opened up about his patient's rosacea in a February 2017 interview with The New York Times, sharing that he prescribed long-acting tetracycline to treat the condition. Bornstein also revealed that Trump takes finasteride, brand name Propecia, a prostate-related drug that's also used to treat male pattern baldness. "He has all his hair," Bornstein insisted, shooting down speculation that Trump wears a toupée or has undergone a surgical transplant.
Trump's breakfast bare face
Donald Trump was unrecognizable when he was snapped sitting at a table, pink-faced and makeup-free, with his unstyled hair standing upright. The candid shot was posted on X, and not surprisingly, the comments lit up. "D***!! He is homely," one read. "Looks like he should be laying in a box," opined another. "Was he too hungry and had to go eat breakfast first or make up artist didn't come because of unpaid bill?" questioned a third.
Trump is rarely caught unaware; he's usually ready for his close-up at all times and has his beauty tools to hand. His former aide, Omarosa Manigault Newman, claimed in her tell-all, "Unhinged," that 45 travels with a sunbed to top up his tan even on cloudy days.
As for a makeup artist, according to a former aide to Mike Pence, Trump doesn't use one, preferring instead to do his own. A fact that's provided a wealth of material for late-night hosts. "[She] said Donald Trump does his own makeup, which is probably the least surprising thing I've ever heard about him. Of course he does his own makeup! Look at his makeup," Jimmy Kimmel remarked in September 2021 as a photo flashed up on the screen showing Trump with a patchy orange and white two-tone face. "If a professional did this, they would be fired — out of a cannon. She said he dips a pillow in cheese dust and just starts whacking himself in the face with it."
Trump's alternative facts features
Donald Trump looked uncharacteristically au naturel when he took to the camera in November 2023 to offer alternative facts. "Kim Reynolds of Iowa has gone from a popular governor to the unpopular governor in the entire United States of America," Trump charged. Fact check: Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves held that title with an approval rating of 48% compared to Reynolds' 54%.
Perhaps because no orange bronzer was in sight to distract anyone, Trump looked unusually tired and worn. The beauty police shared their thoughts on X. "Looks like fighting 4 court cases and running for president is starting to take a toll on him. I guess that's why most 77 year olds don't do either, let alone both at the same time," one wrote. "Back to bed grandpa," another advised. "Trump looks like he should be on a rascal scooter at Magic Kingdom," quipped a third.
Meanwhile, Trump has blamed environmentally friendly lightbulbs for causing his orange hue. He expanded on the issue while addressing criticism of his plan to weaken regulations on the offending devices. "The lightbulb. People said, 'What's with the lightbulb?' I said, 'Here's the story.' And I looked at it. The bulb that we're being forced to use! No 1, to me, most importantly, the light's no good. I always look orange. And so do you! The light is the worst," Trump told an audience of Republican legislators in a September 2019 Baltimore speech.
Trump's White House hue
Donald Trump dialed down the orange once again for a February 2018 press opp at the White House. Still, despite his face looking a normal color, his hair was anything but. Trump's tresses were an alarming nicotine yellow, sprayed back in a rock-hard, duck-style flat quiff.
Trump loves to boast about being the biggest and best in all and everything, so it's hardly surprising that he believes he's top of the crop looks-wise, too. Trump shared his opinion while slamming a detractor's claim that Vice President Kamala Harris is more attractive than he is. "She said one thing that got me. She said Kamala has one big advantage. She's a very beautiful woman. She's a beautiful woman," he told the crowd at an August 2024 campaign stop in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. "I say I am much better looking than her. I think I'm much better looking. Much better. I'm a better-looking person than Kamala."
Some would beg to differ. "Just so you know, man, just because you wear more makeup than Kamala doesn't mean you look better," Michael Kosta quipped in an August 19 "The Daily Show" segment.
Trump's Hair Force One
Donald Trump ditched the grease paint before boarding his presidential plane, Air Force One, in February 2018. His face was a rosy red as he waved to the pack of reporters at the White House. However, it was Trump's flyaway hair that had everybody's attention, not his makeup-free visage. The former president's tresses were caught in the wind, blowing upwards and exposing his balding scalp. Trump's hair loss was even more visible when he turned to walk up the plane's steps, with the breeze lifting the back of his hair up in the air, too.
A short time later, a video surfaced, seemingly showing the full extent of Trump's thinning, although some have doubted its authenticity. Still, that didn't stop viewers from wading in. "This is like seeing Vader without his helmet for a moment in 'Empire Strikes Back,'" one wrote. "That's one draft he couldn't dodge," a second quipped.
Late-night hosts also couldn't resist seizing the moment. "It's like a mullet, except no one showed up to the party in the back," Seth Myers joked. "Even his hair has been lying to us! It looks like he's flying with an emotional support animal," James Corden remarked. "Is anyone else relieved there wasn't a face on the back of his head?" Jimmy Fallon asked.
Trump's MAGA mug
A makeup-free Donald Trump was back on the golf course in May 2023. This time, he hit his Turnberry course in Scotland. Trump was prepared for the chilly and breezy climes, bundled up in a cozy fleece and a red MAGA cap to ensure no embarrassing flyaway hair snafus.
Surprisingly, given Trump's usual love of foundation and powder, he expressed his appreciation for going makeup-free in a bizarre July 2021 rant. He was talking about immigration in New Hampshire when he began riffing about how women in Iraq want to wear burqas. "The fact is, it's easier, you don't have to put on makeup, look how beautiful everyone looks. Wouldn't it be easier, right? Wouldn't that be easy? I tell ya, if I was a woman, I don't want — wah! I'm ready, darling, let's go! It's true!" Trump said.
Unfortunately, Trump doesn't have any burqas in his wardrobe, so he has to continue with the makeup for now. And haters are gonna hate for all the time he does. In March 2024, MeidasTouch editor Ron Filipkowski posted a photo on X showing a serious makeup fail by Trump. "Looking great tonight," he captioned it. Commenters immediately weighed in. "His orange face paint matches his orange dyed hair that he evidently didn't notice which then contrasts nicely with the bloodless gray skin where he didn't quite get the orange paint," one wrote. "Like he fell face first into a pumpkin," another quipped.