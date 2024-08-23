MUA Tells Us Dehydrated Donald Trump's Viral Makeup Fail Is Skin-Deep
Donald Trump is no stranger to bad makeup days, but his blotchy appearance at a campaign stop in Arizona really takes the cake. He probably could have benefitted from an application of the icing-like layers of foundation that the women around him seem to love caking on. However, borrowing some of the makeup that Kimberly Guilfoyle is so heavy-handed with wouldn't have completely solved his problem.
Trump's skin looked as parched as the Arizona desert and as splotchy and rusty as the steel beams of the border wall behind him. He was there to contrast his border policy with that of his rival Kamala Harris, but all some people noticed was the contrast between his bronze makeup and pink skin. "What the hell happened to him," one person tweeted. "The sun or his tan, his skin looks like it burning off." Another person wrote, "Trump's manly orange makeup is melting during his Arizona visit! (Don't zoom in.)" He was also compared to Spongebob Squarepants when the cartoon character's absorbent, porous hide gets all dried out.
Nicki Swift spoke exclusively to professional hair and makeup artist Luna Viola about what is exactly going on with Trump's dappled dermis, and she agreed that he is likely suffering from a lack of moisture. "Donald's skin looks very dehydrated with an uneven skin tone," Viola said. "This is due to a combination of poor diet, hormones, and environmental factors like the weather." Viola also had some tips for how Donald can improve the way his makeup looks.
To make Trump's makeup great again, preparation is key
Thanks to his former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, we know that one of Donald Trump's main makeup concerns is shine. In her memoir "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House," Grisham recalls her ex-boss once asking to borrow some of her powder when he started to glisten too much (via Business Insider). Grisham also confirmed that Trump's orange complexion comes from makeup.
While taking better care of his skin won't take the tangerine tint out of Donald's foundation, Luna Viola told Nicki Swift that a little pampering would at least improve the texture of his chapped-looking hide. "If the skin is very dry it won't be a great canvas for makeup so extra prep to hydrate the skin first is a must," she explained. "Techniques to correct his makeup would be cleansing the skin with a mineral infused water then applying a hydrating mask followed by a rich moisturizer." If Donald is still spending any time with Melania Trump while he's on the campaign trail, he might try raiding her beauty supplies.
Viola advised Donald to keep using translucent powder and offered him a tip on how to even out the blotchiness that made him a social media laughingstock. "I would use a light fluid medium coverage concealer to correct the redness," she said. The product might also help Donald keep his eyebags from clashing with his tan.
Donald Trump is reportedly his own makeup artist
When makeup artist Jason Kelly was hired to make Republican politicians look camera-ready for the 2016 Republican National Convention, he revealed that he had a game plan for how he was going to deal with the pale halos around Donald Trump's eyes. "I'll use a slightly deeper color and blend it into his tan so there's not an abrupt contrast," he told Harper's Bazaar. However, it's doubtful that Kelly got to test this technique.
According to former assistant to the president Alyssa Farah Griffin, There's a reason Trump's makeup can sometimes look much too sloppy to be the work of a pro: he considers his canvas far too precious for anyone else to paint on. "You don't touch the Donald Trump face," she said on the "One Decision" podcast.
Trump's late-night foe Jimmy Kimmel found Farah Griffin's revelation about the ex-president's beautification ritual hilarious. On "Jimmy Kimmel Live," he said he'd loved to see Trump film a vlog about how exactly he creates his one-of-a-kind, baffling beauty look. "He dips a pillow in cheese dust and just starts whacking himself in the face with it," Kimmel quipped. He also suggested that any makeup artist responsible for making Trump's face look the way it does wouldn't have a job for long, but if Trump had a problem with his skin resembling a pumpkin that's been rubbed down with sandpaper, wouldn't he have experimented with a different beauty routine long ago?