MUA Tells Us Dehydrated Donald Trump's Viral Makeup Fail Is Skin-Deep

Donald Trump is no stranger to bad makeup days, but his blotchy appearance at a campaign stop in Arizona really takes the cake. He probably could have benefitted from an application of the icing-like layers of foundation that the women around him seem to love caking on. However, borrowing some of the makeup that Kimberly Guilfoyle is so heavy-handed with wouldn't have completely solved his problem.

Trump's skin looked as parched as the Arizona desert and as splotchy and rusty as the steel beams of the border wall behind him. He was there to contrast his border policy with that of his rival Kamala Harris, but all some people noticed was the contrast between his bronze makeup and pink skin. "What the hell happened to him," one person tweeted. "The sun or his tan, his skin looks like it burning off." Another person wrote, "Trump's manly orange makeup is melting during his Arizona visit! (Don't zoom in.)" He was also compared to Spongebob Squarepants when the cartoon character's absorbent, porous hide gets all dried out.

Nicki Swift spoke exclusively to professional hair and makeup artist Luna Viola about what is exactly going on with Trump's dappled dermis, and she agreed that he is likely suffering from a lack of moisture. "Donald's skin looks very dehydrated with an uneven skin tone," Viola said. "This is due to a combination of poor diet, hormones, and environmental factors like the weather." Viola also had some tips for how Donald can improve the way his makeup looks.