Kimberly Guilfoyle's Cakey Makeup At 2024 RNC Day 1 Is So Distracting
There were plenty of memorable moments from day one of the 2024 RNC. Marjorie Taylor Greene's outfit, Donald Trump's hero's welcome, and Lara and Eric Trump's cringey PDA are just a few. Still, Kimberly Guilfoyle's cakey makeup was one of the most distracting of them all.
Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée isn't exactly known for her subtlety. Guilfoyle regularly busts out with inappropriate mini dresses, skin-tight ensembles, and see-through styles. In fact, Guilfoyle takes tasteless outfits to a whole new level. But for once, it wasn't her lack of clothing; instead, it was her excessive covering that stole the show. Guilfoyle's foundation and powder looked like it was an inch thick, and her eyes took smoky to towering inferno levels.
The former Fox News host has form when it comes to layering on the slap. And it hasn't gone unnoticed by fans and haters alike. "Kim,- Sadly, -you're now a Modern Day Morticia Adams! You look like you belong on a Jersey Shores Show. You're becoming a Character, losing what made you beautiful to begin with! Simplicity and class," a follower commented on a Facebook photo she posted in December 2023. "Too over the top... talk to Miliania.... She is epitome of class and beauty. Perfect. Subtle never overdone," another opined.
Kimberly's face was heavy on the coverage
On day one of the 2024 RNC, Kimberly Guilfoyle's makeup did all the talking for her. However, she will be speaking up herself this week, as she's scheduled to take the stage along with Lara, Eric, and Donald Trump Jr. during the four-day event. Donald Trump's assassination attempt will inevitably dominate all of the 2024 RNC proceedings as it has on social media ever since the news broke. "God Bless President Trump. Pray for his safety. Pray for our country. He's the toughest, hardest-working leader our country has ever seen," Guilfoyle posted on X, formerly Twitter, on July 14.
"Two years ago today, we lost this incredible woman! I have no doubt she was watching down on my father last night – it was nothing short of divine intervention," Eric captioned a photo of Ivana Trump and the family and another of her and Donald shaking hands with Ronald Reagan.
The Trumps are renowned for their impassioned speeches filled with fire and brimstone. Still, it's believed that their RNC 2024 act will be toned down in light of the shooting. However, the praise and accolades definitely won't be. "President Donald J. Trump, the brave heart of our time," North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson branded the GOP candidate during his speech.