Kimberly Guilfoyle's Cakey Makeup At 2024 RNC Day 1 Is So Distracting

There were plenty of memorable moments from day one of the 2024 RNC. Marjorie Taylor Greene's outfit, Donald Trump's hero's welcome, and Lara and Eric Trump's cringey PDA are just a few. Still, Kimberly Guilfoyle's cakey makeup was one of the most distracting of them all.

Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée isn't exactly known for her subtlety. Guilfoyle regularly busts out with inappropriate mini dresses, skin-tight ensembles, and see-through styles. In fact, Guilfoyle takes tasteless outfits to a whole new level. But for once, it wasn't her lack of clothing; instead, it was her excessive covering that stole the show. Guilfoyle's foundation and powder looked like it was an inch thick, and her eyes took smoky to towering inferno levels.

The former Fox News host has form when it comes to layering on the slap. And it hasn't gone unnoticed by fans and haters alike. "Kim,- Sadly, -you're now a Modern Day Morticia Adams! You look like you belong on a Jersey Shores Show. You're becoming a Character, losing what made you beautiful to begin with! Simplicity and class," a follower commented on a Facebook photo she posted in December 2023. "Too over the top... talk to Miliania.... She is epitome of class and beauty. Perfect. Subtle never overdone," another opined.