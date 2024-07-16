Lara And Eric Trump's Cringey PDA Moment At 2024 RNC Is So Awkward
Lara and Eric Trump were caught on camera engaging in a rare moment of affection at the Republican National Convention on July 15, and the result was, well, awkward. The couple went in for a kiss but appeared to miss the mark, their lips landing by the side of the other's mouth instead. Making it even more awkward, all eyes were on the two, thanks to Lara's controversial RNC takeover. She's front and center at all the action this year since being appointed co-chair along with Michael Whatley in March 2024.
It was the Trumps' first official public appearance since the shocking assassination attempt on Donald Trump over the weekend, something that will inevitably dominate proceedings this year. Lara immediately took to social media following the shooting, posting a picture on X, formerly Twitter, showing Jesus touching Donald's shoulders, along with a verse from Isaiah 41:10: "Fear not, for I am with you."
Donald entered the venue to a hero's welcome, his bandaged right ear on full display. Delegates broke out into rapturous applause and chanted "Fight! Fight! Fight!" as Lee Greenwood sang "God Bless the USA." Eric was the first of the Trumps to address the crowd. "On behalf of our entire family and on behalf of the 125 delegates in the unbelievable state of Florida, we hereby nominate every single one of them for the greatest president that has ever lived, and that's Donald J. Trump," he announced to the roaring crowd as Lara put her arm around him.
Lara and Eric missed the mark
Lara and Eric Trump showed they were seriously lacking PDA skills on the opening night of the RNC as they awkwardly attempted to kiss. Still, they are pros at showing off a united front. Lara stood proudly by her husband's side as he confirmed his father's presidential nomination. Lara, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric, and Donald Trump Jr. are all scheduled to take to the stage this week.
The Trumps really are taking over the GOP. Even Barron Trump has made his first political move, confirming what we suspected about his glittering future career in Washington, D.C. Still, there was no sign of Barron on opening night. His mom, Melania Trump, was also conspicuously absent. However, despite not being there in person, she was name-checked. "When I met the president and Melania for the first time, he was kind and generous and funny as hell. Very funny," Amber Rose said in the first speech since her MAGA conversion. "The first lady was gracious and smart with a smile that will brighten up any room."
The former first lady has rarely been spotted by Donald Trump's side since he announced his intention to run for a second term, but she is expected to appear this week. The GOP has played down Melania's seeming lack of support, insisting it's no big deal. "I think people vote for the presidential candidate, not their spouse or their vice president, or their staff," Republican strategist Alex Conant told The Hill.