Lara And Eric Trump's Cringey PDA Moment At 2024 RNC Is So Awkward

Lara and Eric Trump were caught on camera engaging in a rare moment of affection at the Republican National Convention on July 15, and the result was, well, awkward. The couple went in for a kiss but appeared to miss the mark, their lips landing by the side of the other's mouth instead. Making it even more awkward, all eyes were on the two, thanks to Lara's controversial RNC takeover. She's front and center at all the action this year since being appointed co-chair along with Michael Whatley in March 2024.

It was the Trumps' first official public appearance since the shocking assassination attempt on Donald Trump over the weekend, something that will inevitably dominate proceedings this year. Lara immediately took to social media following the shooting, posting a picture on X, formerly Twitter, showing Jesus touching Donald's shoulders, along with a verse from Isaiah 41:10: "Fear not, for I am with you."

Donald entered the venue to a hero's welcome, his bandaged right ear on full display. Delegates broke out into rapturous applause and chanted "Fight! Fight! Fight!" as Lee Greenwood sang "God Bless the USA." Eric was the first of the Trumps to address the crowd. "On behalf of our entire family and on behalf of the 125 delegates in the unbelievable state of Florida, we hereby nominate every single one of them for the greatest president that has ever lived, and that's Donald J. Trump," he announced to the roaring crowd as Lara put her arm around him.