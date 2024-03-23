The Reasons Lara Trump's RNC Takeover Is So Controversial

Donald Trump's grip on the GOP has tightened yet further, and not all party members are pleased about it. The latest power play is the election of Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, and his buddy, Michael Whatley, as leaders of the RNC, and it's led to cries of nepotism.

Lara's been keeping herself busy since her Fox News exit in late 2023. She released a country cover version of Tom Petty's song "I Won't Back Down," which, according to Forbes, earned the No. 10 spot on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart in October 2023. After the subsequent drama, she followed the release with an acoustic version. Lara claimed on X, formerly Twitter, that music streaming platforms had shadow-banned the track — despite both the acoustic and original cover versions being available on Apple Music and Spotify.

Still, music is only a sideline for Lara. Her real passion is politics, and luckily for her, it's become the new Trump family business. Lara's political future looks bright following her election to co-chair of the Republican National Committee. Many claim the position is due to her marriage to Eric Trump, and no doubt being in bed with Donald's second son has some perks, such as easy promotion within the ranks. However, that's just one of the reasons Lara's RNC takeover is so controversial.