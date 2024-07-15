Marjorie Taylor Greene's Outfit At 2024 RNC Is Even More Disastrous Than Her Divorce
The outfit Marjorie Taylor Greene picked out for her appearance at the 2024 Republican National Convention was as unsuccessful as her attempt at listing some of the men who signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776. The Georgia congresswoman got community-noted on X, formerly known as Twitter, when she erroneously claimed that a few political figures from America's distant past added their John Hancocks to the document, including George Washington and Paul Revere. Marjorie was scribbling her own signature on a poster featuring Donald Trump's likeness when she gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her RNC look.
The far-right firebrand clomped up to the poster in a pair of clunky platform sandals. She was dressed in gray pants and a black, sleeveless top featuring a large floral print — something you might find on a Talbots clearance rack. While she looked ready to attend a singles mixer at Trump's Mar-a-Lago beach club, Marjorie already has a boyfriend: TV producer Brian Glenn. She was previously married to Perry Greene, who filed for divorce in 2022 after the Daily Mail published a report claiming Marjorie had cheated on him with two men. One of her alleged paramours was described as "a polyamorous tantric sex guru."
Marjorie denied the allegations but she only had eyes for one guy at the RNC. "The greatest president in history! I love you!" she wrote on the Trump poster before signing her name. At least she wasn't wearing her Trump toadying on her head this time.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's outfit that broke a House rule
In the MAGA-verse, Kimberly Guilfoyle reigns supreme as the inappropriate outfit queen. However, Marjorie Taylor Greene's fashion farce at President Joe Biden's 2024 State of the Union address was also quite a mess. That being said, it actually would have been more appropriate for the RNC than Greene's casual cruisewear. She was decked out in Republican red while sporting a "Make American Great Again" hat. According to the Daily Beast, her headwear violated the U.S. House's rules barring Congress members from promoting a campaign within the walls of the House chamber.
Ahead of the RNC, Greene decided to use her words rather than her clothing to send a message about her political allegiance. In the wake of the Trump rally shooting, where the ex-president called for his supporters to "fight," Greene spouted off some inflammatory rhetoric on social media. "The Democrat party is flat out evil, and yesterday they tried to murder President Trump," she tweeted. However, as Salon pointed out, the man who attempted to assassinate Trump, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was registered as a Republican voter.
In response to Greene's tweet, one person shared a video of the congresswoman suggesting that Nancy Pelosi should be executed for treason, and another posted a campaign ad in which Greene fires a gun after saying, "I'm going to blow away the Democrats' socialist agenda." At least she didn't wear one of those AR-15 lapel pins to the RNC.