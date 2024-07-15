Marjorie Taylor Greene's Outfit At 2024 RNC Is Even More Disastrous Than Her Divorce

The outfit Marjorie Taylor Greene picked out for her appearance at the 2024 Republican National Convention was as unsuccessful as her attempt at listing some of the men who signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776. The Georgia congresswoman got community-noted on X, formerly known as Twitter, when she erroneously claimed that a few political figures from America's distant past added their John Hancocks to the document, including George Washington and Paul Revere. Marjorie was scribbling her own signature on a poster featuring Donald Trump's likeness when she gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her RNC look.

The far-right firebrand clomped up to the poster in a pair of clunky platform sandals. She was dressed in gray pants and a black, sleeveless top featuring a large floral print — something you might find on a Talbots clearance rack. While she looked ready to attend a singles mixer at Trump's Mar-a-Lago beach club, Marjorie already has a boyfriend: TV producer Brian Glenn. She was previously married to Perry Greene, who filed for divorce in 2022 after the Daily Mail published a report claiming Marjorie had cheated on him with two men. One of her alleged paramours was described as "a polyamorous tantric sex guru."

Marjorie denied the allegations but she only had eyes for one guy at the RNC. "The greatest president in history! I love you!" she wrote on the Trump poster before signing her name. At least she wasn't wearing her Trump toadying on her head this time.