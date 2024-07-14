Lip Reader Tells Us Trump's Stunning Exclamation After Shooting & And It's Not Surprising

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting at a Donald Trump rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024, the former president was seen being rushed offstage by the Secret Service in a series of dramatic photos that have come to define the assassination attempt. Video footage of the harrowing maneuver has also made its way onto social media, and during the fracas, Trump can be seen shouting while defiantly raising his fist in the air. However, with the former president no longer near the podium and swarmed by his protective detail, his words can't be heard. Fortunately, we have an expert on hand to help decipher Trump's exclamation in the heat of the moment.

LORD JESUS, WE NEED YOU pic.twitter.com/RX65tj6jrQ — George (@BehizyTweets) July 13, 2024

Lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling exclusively tells Nicki Swift that Trump was yelling the following as the Secret Service surrounded him. "What! Blood on my face! Fight! Fight! Fight!" If you're at all familiar with Donald Trump, this fiery rhetoric is not surprising. The former president has a well-documented history of calling his MAGA supporters into action. Look no further than the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building.

In fairness, Trump was in the midst of an adrenaline-filled moment: The Republican candidate was visibly bleeding from the ear following an attempt on his life. After being rushed to safety, the former president took to Truth Social where he used some unusually restrained rhetoric compared to his earlier call to action.