Lip Reader Tells Us Trump's Stunning Exclamation After Shooting & And It's Not Surprising
In the immediate aftermath of the shooting at a Donald Trump rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024, the former president was seen being rushed offstage by the Secret Service in a series of dramatic photos that have come to define the assassination attempt. Video footage of the harrowing maneuver has also made its way onto social media, and during the fracas, Trump can be seen shouting while defiantly raising his fist in the air. However, with the former president no longer near the podium and swarmed by his protective detail, his words can't be heard. Fortunately, we have an expert on hand to help decipher Trump's exclamation in the heat of the moment.
LORD JESUS, WE NEED YOU pic.twitter.com/RX65tj6jrQ
— George (@BehizyTweets) July 13, 2024
Lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling exclusively tells Nicki Swift that Trump was yelling the following as the Secret Service surrounded him. "What! Blood on my face! Fight! Fight! Fight!" If you're at all familiar with Donald Trump, this fiery rhetoric is not surprising. The former president has a well-documented history of calling his MAGA supporters into action. Look no further than the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building.
In fairness, Trump was in the midst of an adrenaline-filled moment: The Republican candidate was visibly bleeding from the ear following an attempt on his life. After being rushed to safety, the former president took to Truth Social where he used some unusually restrained rhetoric compared to his earlier call to action.
Donald Trump was shockingly reserved following the assassination attempt
While lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling exclusively tells Nick Swift that Donald Trump was yelling "Fight! Fight! Fight!" as the Secret Service hauled him offstage during a deadly shooting at a Pennsylvania rally, the former president was uncharacteristically reserved in a series of Truth Social posts following the tragic event. As Republicans immediately began to blame Joe Biden and political rhetoric from Democrats for the shooting, Trump's top priority was paying respects to a member of the crowd who was killed and another who was struck during the assassination attempt.
"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania," Trump wrote roughly two hours after the shooting. "Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country."
Trump posted another statement on July 14, the morning after the shooting, and again, the former president was surprisingly restrained. He did not place blame on Biden or the Democrats, but instead, simply spoke in generalities. "In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win," Trump wrote. "I truly love our Country, and love you all." Other Republicans did not follow Trump's lead.
Republicans were quick to blame Joe Biden for the Donald Trump shooting
Following the assassination attempt on his life, Donald Trump reportedly spoke to Joe Biden in a phone call that NBC News reports was "good, short, and respectful." The call occurred admit rampant calls on social media to tone down divisive political rhetoric. However, Republicans in Congress missed that memo. In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, several GOP politicians blamed Biden for the shooting. "Joe Biden sent the order," Georgia Rep. Mike Collins posted to X, formerly Twitter. Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert also jumped into the fray by noting on X that Biden said, "It's time to put Trump in a bullseye" to which Boebert responded, "Shame on him."
Florida Senator Rick Scott took things even further by detailing an alleged plot by Biden and the Democrats. "They've tried to lock him up. They tried to remove his Secret Service protection. Just this week, @JoeBiden said he wanted to put Trump in the crosshairs. This isn't some unfortunate incident," Scott posted to X. "This was an assassination attempt by a madman inspired by the rhetoric of the radical left."
At the time of this writing, Reuters reports that the shooter has been identified as 20-year-old Pennsylvania man Thomas Matthew Crooks. Authorities have not determined a motive, and there will be no easy narrative as Crooks donated to Democrats in the past before registering as a Republican. In a truly surprising move, Donald Trump seems to be the only Republican keeping a cool head until the facts come in. For now.