Did Ivanka Trump Really Ask Donald Trump To Do This On January 6th?

There have been plenty of reports suggesting what may or may not have happened behind the scenes at the White House during the U.S. Capitol insurrection on January 6. There's belief that former President Donald Trump might have known about what was about to happen, but decided to do nothing about it.

Rep. Liz Cheney has also made it pretty clear that she believes Donald and his former advisor Steve Bannon could have done something to stop the attempted coup, but didn't. And because Bannon has since refused to comply with a subpoena, this means that the truth is still beneath the surface. "They suggest that President Trump was personally involved in the planning and execution of January 6th. And this committee will get to the bottom of that," Cheney has since promised, according to Independent.

But there's another person that Cheney is zeroing in right now, and that person happens to be Donald's daughter, Ivanka Trump. Cheney believes that Ivanka could have helped stop the madness from happening, if only she had been more persuasive.