Did Ivanka Trump Really Ask Donald Trump To Do This On January 6th?
There have been plenty of reports suggesting what may or may not have happened behind the scenes at the White House during the U.S. Capitol insurrection on January 6. There's belief that former President Donald Trump might have known about what was about to happen, but decided to do nothing about it.
Rep. Liz Cheney has also made it pretty clear that she believes Donald and his former advisor Steve Bannon could have done something to stop the attempted coup, but didn't. And because Bannon has since refused to comply with a subpoena, this means that the truth is still beneath the surface. "They suggest that President Trump was personally involved in the planning and execution of January 6th. And this committee will get to the bottom of that," Cheney has since promised, according to Independent.
But there's another person that Cheney is zeroing in right now, and that person happens to be Donald's daughter, Ivanka Trump. Cheney believes that Ivanka could have helped stop the madness from happening, if only she had been more persuasive.
Should Ivanka Trump have said something earlier?
Rep. Liz Cheney is on a mission to get to the bottom of what happened — or didn't happen — on January 6, 2021, when protesters besieged the U.S. Capitol. According to NPR, Cheney has even revealed text messages that former President Donald Trump's White House aide Mark Meadows received from several lawmakers, Fox News personalities, and even Trump's son, Donald Trump, Jr. Donald Jr. reportedly wrote a text to Meadows that said, "He's got to condemn this s**t Asap. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough."
Unfortunately, Donald Trump did not make a move to stop the violence at the U.S. Capitol that day. However, according to the book, "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," his daughter Ivanka Trump supposedly made a strong plea to her father. "I'm going down to my dad. This has to stop," Ivanka reportedly said, according to The Washington Post. And while the president did eventually release a statement, telling the rioters that "we love you," but "you have to go home now," it was too little too late, per ABC News. Five people ended up losing their lives during the United States Capitol attack, according to The New York Times.
For someone like Ivanka who once tweeted that "timing is everything," she might have missed the mark on that day.