If Steve Bannon Is Convicted By Congress, How Much Time Could He Face In Prison?

The Justice Department announced that a federal grand jury has indicted former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress on November 12 (via CBS News). The right-wing podcast host and ally of Donald Trump failed to comply "with a subpoena from the House Select Committee, investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol," per the outlet.

Representative Jamie Raskin, a member of the committee, told CNN, "The grand jury was presented with overwhelming and irrefutable evidence of Steve Bannon's violation of a congressional subpoena. The justice system of the United States is not going to tolerate these contemptuous violations of the rule of law." According to the BBC, the subpoena documents quote Bannon saying on his podcast on January 5 that "all hell is going to break loose tomorrow." The former White House advisor is tied to a group of Trump supporters who had a "command center" at the Willard Hotel before the January 6 insurrection, as reported by The Washington Post.

Trump pardoned Bannon before he left office, but there's no pardon for him if he's convicted of these charges. Bannon will face real prison time if he is convicted of contempt of Congress.