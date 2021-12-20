Is Donald Trump Facing Trouble In The January 6th Investigation?

Some people are suspicious about the former President Donald Trump's knowledge and involvement when it comes to the U.S. Capitol insurrection on January 6. There are some people, like Rep. Liz Cheney, who believes that Trump had full knowledge about what occurred that day — and did nothing to stop it. After former White House advisor Steve Bannon refused to comply with a subpoena asking to give up documents and testimony regarding the attacks, he was held in contempt, per The Independent. Bannon believes he and Trump should be protected under the executive privilege clause, which keeps secret certain topics that were discussed among a president and his advisers, per Cornell Law. Cheney believes Bannon and Trump's lack of cooperation "appear to reveal one thing," however. "[T]hey suggest that President Trump was personally involved in the planning and execution of January 6th. And this committee will get to the bottom of that," she said.

However, there are some Republicans who want to push past this committee probe entirely because they believe it's more divisive than protective, like South Dakota Senate Minority Whip John Thune. ​​"A lot of our members ... want to be moving forward," Dune told CNN. "Anything that gets us rehashing the 2020 elections is, I think, a day lost."

But the House of Representatives select committee that's investigating the January 6 events believes that Trump might face trouble once they get to the end of their probe.