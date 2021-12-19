Why Michael Cohen Believes Donald Trump Will Throw Donald Trump Jr. Under The Bus

Imagine a story about a father who used to rule an older kingdom, and he throws his oldest son to the wolves as a sacrifice to protect his name and the future of his legacy. Well, this isn't the plot of the hit HBO show "Succession" or a Shakespearean play. This is what ex-lawyer Michael Cohen believes will occur between his old boss, former president of the U.S. Donald Trump, and his son Donald Trump Jr., according to Newsweek.

On November 22, Cohen was released from federal prison after pleading guilty and doing a three-year stint for tax evasion, along with lying to Congress during their investigation into Russia interference with the 2016 election and buying the silence of two women who allegedly had affairs with Trump, per NBC News. Cohen was convicted of his crimes in December 2018 and has to deal with three years of post-release supervision, paying a $50,000 fine and, in February 2019, he was also disbarred by the New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division.

Even though this all seems like enough punishment as it stands, Cohen probably could have gotten an even worse sentence if he had not flipped on Trump in front of Congress in February 2019, per NBC News. That clearly didn't sit well with Trump, who tweeted (via Law and Crime), "I never directed Michael Cohen to break the law. He was a lawyer and he is supposed to know the law." Now, Cohen believes Trump won't have to journey far from home to pick his next victim to throw under the bus.