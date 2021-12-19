Why Michael Cohen Believes Donald Trump Will Throw Donald Trump Jr. Under The Bus
Imagine a story about a father who used to rule an older kingdom, and he throws his oldest son to the wolves as a sacrifice to protect his name and the future of his legacy. Well, this isn't the plot of the hit HBO show "Succession" or a Shakespearean play. This is what ex-lawyer Michael Cohen believes will occur between his old boss, former president of the U.S. Donald Trump, and his son Donald Trump Jr., according to Newsweek.
On November 22, Cohen was released from federal prison after pleading guilty and doing a three-year stint for tax evasion, along with lying to Congress during their investigation into Russia interference with the 2016 election and buying the silence of two women who allegedly had affairs with Trump, per NBC News. Cohen was convicted of his crimes in December 2018 and has to deal with three years of post-release supervision, paying a $50,000 fine and, in February 2019, he was also disbarred by the New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division.
Even though this all seems like enough punishment as it stands, Cohen probably could have gotten an even worse sentence if he had not flipped on Trump in front of Congress in February 2019, per NBC News. That clearly didn't sit well with Trump, who tweeted (via Law and Crime), "I never directed Michael Cohen to break the law. He was a lawyer and he is supposed to know the law." Now, Cohen believes Trump won't have to journey far from home to pick his next victim to throw under the bus.
Donald Trump Jr.'s text messages to Mark Meadows could spell trouble
Ex-lawyer Michael Cohen believes that Donald Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and his own son, Donald Trump Jr., are next on the former president's chopping block, according to MSNBC. "Who is the next one to be thrown under the bus?" Cohen said. "And the way it looks like to me, it looks like a few people — and Mark Meadows is certainly going to be one of them and I think Don Jr. is potentially another." On December 14, the House voted to hold Meadows in criminal contempt after he ignored a subpoena and refused to testify in front of the House Select Committee, which is investigating the January 6 insurrection against the U.S. Capitol, per USA Today.
But how is Trump Jr. involved in all of this? Well, on December 13, the House decided to publicly release the text messages that Meadows turned over to them. In one of them, Trump Jr. can be found pleading with Meadows to convince his father to stop the insurrection. "He's got to condemn this ... Asap," Trump Jr. said, per Newsweek. "The Capitol Police tweet is not enough." Meadows responded by saying, "I'm pushing it hard. I agree." We all know that Trump does not like betrayal within his inner circle, which we are sure Cohen, former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, the 10 Republicans who tried to impeach him, and more would agree with. It will be interesting to see what — or who — will go down next during this saga within the Trump camp.