What Did Steve Bannon Say As He Surrendered To The FBI On Contempt Charges?
You remember Steve Bannon, right? He's the rather eccentric former Trump adviser who officially left the Trump administration years ago, but apparently maybe never really stopped working for the former president on the side. When he ignored subpoenas from the House of Representatives committee investigating the events of January 6th, he was held in criminal contempt of Congress by the Biden Administration justice department, and subsequently arrested by the FBI — which he live-streamed on the right-wing social media site Gettr.
Video of Bannon surrendering to authorities at the FBI's Washington field office, per NPR, sparked plenty of conversation online. A protestor holding a sign reading "Coup Plotter" got a lot of attention, for instance, and caused the phrase to start trending on Twitter. But people were also struck by what Bannon said during the arrest; to say that the Trump loyalist sounded unrepentant for whatever it was he did was a bit of an understatement.
Steve Bannon spoke to supporters
Steve Bannon, a former political strategist for former President Donald Trump, turned himself in to the FBI on Monday after being charged with criminal contempt of Congress — and he apparently had some things to say about that. While live-streaming to Gettr, Bannon addressed supporters, saying, "I don't want anybody to take their eye off the ball of what we do every day. We got the Hispanics coming on our side, African Americans coming on our side; we're taking down the Biden regime," according to NPR. Bannon continued, "I want you guys to stay focused, stay on message. Remember, signal not noise."
According to NBC News, Bannon was advising Trump and his team after the 2020 election and leading up to the riots on January 6. He was indicted by a federal grand jury for refusing to comply with the House committee's subpoenas to answer their questions and provide informational documents. If he is convicted, Bannon is looking at up to a year in prison and $100,000 fine. We'll have to wait and see if crime does pay or not.