What Did Steve Bannon Say As He Surrendered To The FBI On Contempt Charges?

You remember Steve Bannon, right? He's the rather eccentric former Trump adviser who officially left the Trump administration years ago, but apparently maybe never really stopped working for the former president on the side. When he ignored subpoenas from the House of Representatives committee investigating the events of January 6th, he was held in criminal contempt of Congress by the Biden Administration justice department, and subsequently arrested by the FBI — which he live-streamed on the right-wing social media site Gettr.

Video of Bannon surrendering to authorities at the FBI's Washington field office, per NPR, sparked plenty of conversation online. A protestor holding a sign reading "Coup Plotter" got a lot of attention, for instance, and caused the phrase to start trending on Twitter. But people were also struck by what Bannon said during the arrest; to say that the Trump loyalist sounded unrepentant for whatever it was he did was a bit of an understatement.