Did Hillary Clinton Just Throw Shade At Steve Bannon's Indictment?

During his campaign back in 2016, Donald Trump's supporters made it pretty clear at his rallies that they were no fan of his then-opponent Hilary Clinton. They would often chant "lock her up" based on the suggestions and promises Trump made to prosecute the former first lady — for what, exactly, remains unclear. In fact, the same chant has been used and shouted about Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, both Democrats from California, according to The Hill. According to CNN, during a rally in Colorado Springs in 2016, Trump even told his supporters at one of his campaign rallies, "You know it's interesting. Every time I mention her, everyone screams 'lock her up, lock her up.' They keep screaming. And you know what I do? I've been nice. But after watching that performance last night — such lies — I don't have to be so nice anymore. I'm taking the gloves off."

Perhaps not surprising to his critics, many of Trump's biggest allies and loyalists who have spent more time locked up than Clinton (unless you count the time she reportedly spent mediating and walking her dogs after she retreated to her upstate New York home following her 2016 campaign loss, per Buzzfeed). That's also probably why she didn't waste any time in throwing the ultimate shade to Trump's former Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor Steve Bannon, who just happened to turn himself in on contempt of Congress charges, per The New York Times. Here's what she had to say.