Did Hillary Clinton Just Throw Shade At Steve Bannon's Indictment?
During his campaign back in 2016, Donald Trump's supporters made it pretty clear at his rallies that they were no fan of his then-opponent Hilary Clinton. They would often chant "lock her up" based on the suggestions and promises Trump made to prosecute the former first lady — for what, exactly, remains unclear. In fact, the same chant has been used and shouted about Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, both Democrats from California, according to The Hill. According to CNN, during a rally in Colorado Springs in 2016, Trump even told his supporters at one of his campaign rallies, "You know it's interesting. Every time I mention her, everyone screams 'lock her up, lock her up.' They keep screaming. And you know what I do? I've been nice. But after watching that performance last night — such lies — I don't have to be so nice anymore. I'm taking the gloves off."
Perhaps not surprising to his critics, many of Trump's biggest allies and loyalists who have spent more time locked up than Clinton (unless you count the time she reportedly spent mediating and walking her dogs after she retreated to her upstate New York home following her 2016 campaign loss, per Buzzfeed). That's also probably why she didn't waste any time in throwing the ultimate shade to Trump's former Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor Steve Bannon, who just happened to turn himself in on contempt of Congress charges, per The New York Times. Here's what she had to say.
Hilary Clinton's words for her critics
Steve Bannon, who was one of the biggest movers and shakers during Donald Trump's first year in office, has surrendered to the FBI on criminal contempt of Congress charges, according to ABC News. Before he turned himself in, Bannon encouraged his social media followers not to "take their eye off the ball," and even shouted at reporters, "We're taking down the Biden regime." That might be difficult for Bannon to do, seeing how he has been indicted on two counts stemming from the January 6th insurrection of Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol. The New York Daily News says Bannon was a no-show at a congressional deposition and also wasn't very helpful in presenting documents in response to the committee's subpoena.
Meanwhile, Hilary Clinton — who might or might not be peacefully walking her dogs as part of her morning routine — couldn't help but take the opportunity to throw a little shade Bannon's way. When one Twitter follower wrote to Clinton, "You know who is not going to jail and has never been indicted for anything? Hope you have a great weekend," she replied with, "Thanks, it was quite restful." But then again, Clinton also reminded us back in February of this Twitter gem: "Don't vote for anyone you wouldn't trust with your dog." Maybe she has a point.