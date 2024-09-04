Snoop Dogg And His Wife Shante Broadus Live Incredibly Lavish Lives

He may be one of the most recognizable names in the world, but the truth about Snoop Dogg's marriage to Shante Broadus is that the rapper has grown alongside his wife. "She knew what my dreams and goals was, and at the same time, I knew what hers were," Snoop said on "Today" in August 2023 while talking about the relationship with his high school sweetheart. In June 2024, the pair celebrated 27 years of marriage together with an adorable Instagram post where they wore matching pink outfits. Over the years, their relationship evolved both personally, and professionally, which allowed both to flourish and live lavishly.

Broadus was officially named the "Drop It Like It's Hot" artist's manager in June 2021. "Shante has been guiding my career behind the scenes from day one," Snoop said in a statement at the time, per PR Newswire. Later that year, the hip hop icon spoke about the decision. "Well, making my wife my manager was very key, because that's my backbone, that's my heart and my soul," he told GQ in December 2021. Their collaborations continued to pay dividends, and the husband-wife duo introduced their line of luxury scarves in September 2022 called The Broadus Collection.

The untold truth about Snoop's wife is that she has been unafraid to branch out on her own with her Boss Lady Entertainment brand. Case in point: Broadus opened a strip club in downtown Los Angeles in May 2024 called The Player's Club. Snoop's wealth and celebrity coupled with Broadus's entrepreneurial endeavors has allowed the couple to live the high life.