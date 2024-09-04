Snoop Dogg And His Wife Shante Broadus Live Incredibly Lavish Lives
He may be one of the most recognizable names in the world, but the truth about Snoop Dogg's marriage to Shante Broadus is that the rapper has grown alongside his wife. "She knew what my dreams and goals was, and at the same time, I knew what hers were," Snoop said on "Today" in August 2023 while talking about the relationship with his high school sweetheart. In June 2024, the pair celebrated 27 years of marriage together with an adorable Instagram post where they wore matching pink outfits. Over the years, their relationship evolved both personally, and professionally, which allowed both to flourish and live lavishly.
Broadus was officially named the "Drop It Like It's Hot" artist's manager in June 2021. "Shante has been guiding my career behind the scenes from day one," Snoop said in a statement at the time, per PR Newswire. Later that year, the hip hop icon spoke about the decision. "Well, making my wife my manager was very key, because that's my backbone, that's my heart and my soul," he told GQ in December 2021. Their collaborations continued to pay dividends, and the husband-wife duo introduced their line of luxury scarves in September 2022 called The Broadus Collection.
The untold truth about Snoop's wife is that she has been unafraid to branch out on her own with her Boss Lady Entertainment brand. Case in point: Broadus opened a strip club in downtown Los Angeles in May 2024 called The Player's Club. Snoop's wealth and celebrity coupled with Broadus's entrepreneurial endeavors has allowed the couple to live the high life.
Snoop Dogg's giant property
Snoop Dogg bought his mansion located in Diamond Bar, California, relatively early in his career. The "Gin and Juice" artist purchased the home in 1998 for $720,000. It is a 4,000 square-foot house with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and sits on a 2.8 acre property. That home was valued at more than $1.7 million in 2022, per ClutchPoints. The place Snoop and Shante Broadus officially call home may seem modest by rap mogul standards, but they also own a much larger property.
The place where Snoop spends most of his time is a 20,000 square-foot property in Inglewood, California, which he dubbed "The Compound." In April 2022, Snoop and his wife gave W Magazine a tour of the place. "The Compound" is more in-line with what fans imagine when they picture a famous rapper kicking back at home. It features a basketball court that is NBA regulation size, a game room, a casino, and a soundstage. It's easy for Snoop to spend countless hours at this property because in addition to those amenities "The Compound" has three studios where he can work on music, and it's also where he filmed his popular "GGN News" talk show, per the Los Angeles Times.
"The Compound" also features a massive parking lot that can be converted into a drive-in movie theater. The outdoor space also helps accommodate Snoop's massive car collection.
The vintage car Snoop Dogg bought his wife
Snoop Dogg has an affinity for acquiring classic cars and having his automobiles customized. Among his collection of older rides is a Cadillac de Ville Brown Sugar, per GQ. The "Beautiful" rapper had his name emblazoned across the front of that 1967 classic. He also owns a Coupe de Ville from the following year, 1968.
Of course, these aren't the only cars in Snoop's personal convoy. He was a spokesperson for Chrysler in the early 2000s, and the collaboration was such a success that the automobile manufacturer gifted him a custom Snoop Dogg 2006 Chrysler 300C, per GQ. That pales in comparison to Snoop's most expensive car, which is a black-on-black Rolls-Royce Phantom VII. The exact value of the whip is not known, as Snoop had it customized, but that particular model starts around $340,000, per HotCars.
Of course, Snoop's wife also has a few nice rides herself. As an anniversary present in June 2011, the "Doggystyle" artist gifted Shante Broadus a 2011 Toyota Sequoia Platinum. A decade later he upped the ante on his gift-giving. Snoop bought Broadus a 1966 Mustang GT for her birthday in October 2021. "C. Day gift for my queen @bosslady_ent," he wrote on Instagram alongside a video showing off the impeccable car. Snoop has also gifted Broadus a couple jaw-dropping rings for good measure.
Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus have matching crown-shaped rings
Shante Broadus has never been shy about flashing her diamonds on social media. In July 2018, she showed off a close-up of her giant square-shaped diamond engagement ring, along with a string of diamond-encrusted bands on her index finger. This post apparently had an ulterior meaning. It came after Snoop Dogg and his wife nearly got divorced after a cheating scandal surfaced that involved Instagram model Celina Powell. Fortunately, the couple were able to work out their marital woes, and shared not only a loving relationship, but a love for diamonds.
To celebrate her birthday in November 2023, Broadus uploaded an Instagram carousel of pics surrounded by loved ones. "It's My Party And I'll Smile If I Want To," she wrote in the caption. The third slide showed her jewelry-covered arm, but a later post would display a curious new ring. That same day, Snoop's wife uploaded another Instagram carousel, and this one included snaps of the couple posing together. One photo showed off that the pair had matching iced-out crown-shaped rings. In that pic, Snoop wore a diamond-encrusted bracelet, which was just the tip of the iceberg in the rapper's extensive jewelry collection.
Snoop Dogg's giant Death Row Records chain
Snoop Dogg's most notable piece of jewelry was made to commemorate one of the more impactful moves of his music career. "The Next Episode" rapper purchased Death Row Records in February 2022 — the label that was instrumental in his early success in the '90s. In conjunction with the announcement, Snoop had a giant gold chain designed. The piece featured a dog sitting on a throne — in the same vein as his early album artwork — and "Death Row Records" written in diamond-encrusted letters. As a nice touch there was also a diamond-encrusted leash, which attached the large pendant to the chain.
In addition to the gaudy chains, Snoop also has an extensive watch collection. Among his most prized timepieces are two Rolexes. One is the Rolex Day-Date II Presidential Gold that is valued at around $46,000, and the other is the Rolex Sky-Dweller Gold which comes in just under that at around $43,000, per IceCartel.
As mentioned, Snoop's wife, Shante Broadus, also has a sizable jewelry collection. She often shows off her bling on Instagram, and did so in a birthday post in October 2022. Broadus had a low-key family celebration by a bonfire, and she rocked a full-length parka while making sure to show off her accessories that included bracelets, rings, a watch, and a necklace with an "S" emblem. Not only has the couple acquired lavish goods during their time together, but they have also spent money on extravagant getaways.
Snoop and Shante's first vacation in years was memorable
Snoop Dogg brought a bunch of his dog pound on vacation in June 2022. During the getaway, the "Nothin' But A G Thang" rapper posted a photo-video combo to Instagram that featured a throwback snap of him and Shante Broadus. He claimed in the post that this was their first vacation in 30 years. The couple were joined by two of their kids, and their significant others, on a luxury yacht in Bora Bora, Tahiti, per Auto Evolution. Snoop documented the trip on Instagram and posted a video of the family lounging on the yacht, plus a quick video of him catching footage of a stingray swimming beside the yacht. He also included an Instagram video of him and Broadus dancing on the deck of their lush vacation home.
A couple years later, Snoop and Broadus took another vacation, but that time they left the kids at home. In March 2024, "Tha Doggfather" artist uploaded a collage of pics to Instagram of him and his wife cozying up together on a yacht. Days later, Broadus posted a carousel of photos to Instagram. "He Said 'That's The Type Of Girl I'd Make My Wifey' I Guess He Wasn't Lying," she wrote in the caption alongside snaps that captured a stunning sunset from the marina where the boat was docked.