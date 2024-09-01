Whatever Happened To Bristol Palin?

Sarah Palin's daughter, Bristol Palin, spent much of the 2010s preaching abstinence after getting pregnant as a teenager in 2008 and evoking the wrath of both her mother's fellow Republicans and her adversaries. During the height of her infamy, Bristol snagged a spot on "Teen Mom OG," and you can probably guess how that went. "Teen mom OG wasn't a fit for me, it took away my peace ... and honestly — my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford," admitted Bristol in a 2019 Instagram post following her single-season run. She continued, "[Money] doesn't impress me, I don't entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction."

Eventually, the judgmental spotlight on her life showed her a little grace and shifted to other public figures, allowing Bristol to enjoy a less public existence. Fortunately, it seems that the lack of attention has done her a ton of good after a rough start to adulthood. These days, Bristol, who added two more children to her family during her marriage to Dakota Meyer (also featured on "Teen Mom" before their divorce), seems to have settled into her life as a single mother of three. With that said, the MTV alum has definitely found ways to keep her followers interested in her journey throughout the years, even if it hasn't been nearly as headline-inducing or as politically motivated. Here's what Bristol is up to today.