Signs Kate & Pippa Middleton Might Not Be As Close As We All Think
Kate Middleton shocked the world in March 2024 when she revealed that she was "in the early stages" of chemotherapy treatments following an abdominal surgery and subsequent cancer diagnosis. Fortunately, the Princess of Wales had a strong support system to lean on during what was no doubt a very difficult time. That lineup included Kate's husband, Prince William, her royal father-in-law, King Charles, her three children, her parents, her brother, and last but certainly not least, her sister Pippa Middleton. "Pippa has been something of an angel and backbone for Catherine. She's there at the drop of a hat, helping to pick up the slack on physical tasks when needed. But it's the emotional support she provides that is invaluable to Catherine," a source close to the family told The Daily Express once Kate's diagnosis became public.
Alas, there was some rumbling that the famous sisters might not be as close as we all think. Perhaps blood isn't thicker than water after all. We'll let you be the judge.
One source claims sibling rivalry is alive and well between Kate and Pippa Middleton
Even from a young age, Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton have always appeared to be two peas in a pod. Born merely eighteen months apart, the sisters did practically everything together including field hockey, learning to play both the piano and flute, and even attending the same boarding schools, St. Andrews Prep and Marlborough College. After her high-profile albeit temporary breakup from Prince William way back in 2007, Kate and Pippa were often spotted together out on the town enjoying single life. Alexa, play "Single Ladies" by Beyoncé.
Still, one source close to the family is adamant that sibling rivalry has always been alive and well between the brunette beauties. "Kate was always quite jealous of Pippa. I sensed that she feared being eclipsed by her, because Pippa has more natural effervescence, is socially much more at ease and was always popular with everyone, especially James's friends," a source close to the family told The Scotsman in 2008. "The two sisters are certainly close, but there was always a real sense of rivalry between them. Probably still is." YIKES. Keep your friends close and your
enemies SISTERS closer.
Pippa Middleton upstaged Kate Middleton at her royal wedding
Pippa Middleton showed her hind-end at Kate Middleton's royal wedding. No, really! While all eyes were supposed to be on the blushing bride as Kate Middleton made her grand entrance into Westminster Abbey at her 2011 royal wedding nuptials to Prince William, all onlookers seemed to notice was Pippa's perfectly shaped posterior, practically hugging the bridesmaid dress fabric. "In retrospect it fitted a little too well," Pippa later joked during a Women in Advertising and Communications dinner about what she really thought about her dress to William and Kate's wedding, per The Mirror.
Unfortunately, it's rumored that Kate never found the bridesmaid dress blunder all that funny. One insider later told Now (via Celeb Dirty Laundry) that a "quiet war" ensued between the sisters following the royal wedding. "The one thing the royals don't want is over-the-top behavior," the source said. "Headlines about Pippa's posterior would not go down well with senior royals and Kate's very anxious that she doesn't let her down again."
Kate Middleton isn't a fan of Pippa Middleton's bikini-clad jaunts
Speaking of Pippa Middleton's physical assets, Life & Style reported in February 2024 that Kate Middleton was having a hard time with photos that had surfaced of Pippa flaunting her perfectly toned physique in a bikini while vacationing in St. Barts with her hubby, James Matthews, and their three children, Arthur, Grace and Rose. "It's annoying for Kate to see Pippa showing off her figure like that," a source told the publication. "Her sister practically stole the spotlight on her wedding day!" the source added, recalling the dreadful dress gate.
Perhaps, however, Kate's feelings have less to do with Pippa's itsy bitsy teen weeny bikini and more to do with the fact that Pippa is able to go and enjoy a leisurely family vacation while Kate is mostly succumbed to her home, Adelaide Cottage, where she receives chemotherapy treatments and makes the occasional outing as part of her royal duties. No doubt, Kate's diagnosis has proved to be a challenging situation for the whole family.
It's rumored that Kate Middleton is resentful of Pippa Middleton's carefree life
Eldest daughters are having a moment right now. Some have even coined a term known as "eldest daughter syndrome" to explain some of the characteristics that eldest daughters may exhibit due to a lifetime of watching over their younger siblings. Licensed marriage and family therapist Kati Morton explained in a TikTok video that those affected by the unofficial health diagnosis can display a range of symptoms including a tendency to feel hyper anxious while also inherently responsible for everyone and everything at all times. Morton also noted that those with "eldest daughter syndrome" may even battle feelings of resentment towards siblings and other family members.
Sadly, it's often been rumored that eldest daughter Kate Middleton has her own feelings of resentment towards her younger sister Pippa Middleton, though probably for reasons one wouldn't expect. As you may recall, there are many strict rules the royal family members have to follow. As the Princess of Wales, Kate even has to sit on a chair a certain way — with her legs kept together and crossed at the ankles. Meanwhile, Pippa, seemingly lives a life of leisure, free of any sitting etiquette, especially after she wed non royal albeit billionaire businessman James Matthew. Pippa essentially enjoys all the glitz and glam that Kate is used to, minus all of the strict royal protocol. Some girls have all the luck!
Meghan Markle caused some tension between the sisters
There's no doubt that Meghan Markle has proved to be a point of contention in Kate Middleton's life. As you may recall, the supposed drama between Meghan and Kate started with Princess Charlotte and her bridesmaid dress for Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding at Windsor Castle. Eventually, however, even Pippa Middleton found herself smack dab in the middle of the royal sister-in-law squabble. In December 2017, one source told In Touch Weekly (via Life & Style) that Pippa had actually started to feel left out amid Kate and Meghan's budding friendship. "Pippa likes Meghan but doesn't want to lose her sister to Harry's bride-to-be," the insider revealed.
As we all know, the sisterly friendship between Kate and Meghan proved to be short lived. However, rumors started in July 2024 that Meghan was actually ready to let bygones be bygones with Kate and was looking to Pippa to help facilitate somewhat of a truce between the estranged sister in laws. "Pippa's always been very reasonable and level-headed towards Meghan, so it's not totally out of left field," a source told Heat magazine about Markle's newly hatched plan. "Scoring any type of friendship with Pippa would be a huge win, even if it does seem like a long shot given how unpopular they are in royal circles right now."