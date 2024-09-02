Signs Kate & Pippa Middleton Might Not Be As Close As We All Think

Kate Middleton shocked the world in March 2024 when she revealed that she was "in the early stages" of chemotherapy treatments following an abdominal surgery and subsequent cancer diagnosis. Fortunately, the Princess of Wales had a strong support system to lean on during what was no doubt a very difficult time. That lineup included Kate's husband, Prince William, her royal father-in-law, King Charles, her three children, her parents, her brother, and last but certainly not least, her sister Pippa Middleton. "Pippa has been something of an angel and backbone for Catherine. She's there at the drop of a hat, helping to pick up the slack on physical tasks when needed. But it's the emotional support she provides that is invaluable to Catherine," a source close to the family told The Daily Express once Kate's diagnosis became public.

Alas, there was some rumbling that the famous sisters might not be as close as we all think. Perhaps blood isn't thicker than water after all. We'll let you be the judge.