The Supposed Drama Between Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton That Started With Princess Charlotte
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's rift has reportedly reached a point of no return. There are several signs that there's no hope for the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry to rekindle their relationship with their sister-in-law, and what's worse is that their feud is reportedly worse than what the public knows. You'd think such a dramatic fallout would be over something significant, but apparently, it all came down to a dress — Princess Charlotte's dress specifically.
Even before the dress incident, tensions were simmering between the two, although it's reportedly one-sided. Middleton apparently wasn't thrilled that Markle swooped in as the newly crowned "people's princess" when she started dating Prince Harry, stealing the limelight before she even had a royal title. Royal expert Robert Jobson wrote in his book "Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen" that both Middleton and Prince William didn't appreciate that they were no longer the center of attention. "At first, public reaction to Meghan was overwhelmingly positive, with 'the new kids on the block' hogging most of the headlines — to the point that William and Catherine may have unconsciously raised their game. There were whispers of pettiness, even jealousy," he penned, notes InStyle.
So, with Middleton reportedly feeling a bit overshadowed by her then-future sister-in-law, it's no shocker that even the smallest things could set her off. And as it turns out, the official start of their feud kicked off just before Markle and Harry's wedding during Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress fitting.
It apparently all started with Princess Charlotte's dress
All of Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids had roles in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, except for Prince Louis, who was too busy being a baby at the time. Prince George stepped in as a pageboy, and Princess Charlotte charmed everyone as a bridesmaid. They stole the show just by being their cute little selves, but behind the scenes, there was drama brewing over Princess Charlotte's dress.
Princess Charlotte and the other bridesmaids wore dresses designed by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, who also made Markle's wedding dress. The bridesmaids' dresses were altered by a third party hired by Markle's team to make sure they fit the girls, but Middleton thought it was all a bit rushed, as it apparently didn't fit the princess quite well. "Everything was left to the last minute, and it was really stressful for everyone involved," a source told People. What's more, Middleton was "left in tears" over their row, but Markle told Oprah a different story. "The reverse happened," Markle confirmed. "A few days before the wedding, [Kate] was upset about something — the issue was correct, about flower girl dresses — and it made me cry and it really hurt my feelings."
Meanwhile, Ajay Mirpuri of Mirpuri Bespoke, the tailor hired to alter the dresses, shared with the Daily Mail that they were indeed in a time crunch, but he insisted he saw none of the drama and heard no complaints. "We left Windsor Castle at 10 p.m. the night before the wedding. Did anyone on the day complain about the bridesmaids' dresses and how they looked? The answer is no," he said.
There may not be a chance for the two to reconcile
After the dress drama, things seemed to settle down between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. In the Oprah interview, Markle even shared that Middleton had made a heartfelt apology. "She brought me flowers and a note apologizing, and she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, to just take accountability for it," she recalled.
But the peace was short-lived and quickly spiraled, worsened by the growing rift between Prince William and Prince Harry. The situation wasn't helped by Markle and Harry airing some of the Royal Family's dirty laundry in both the Oprah interview and Harry's memoir, "Spare." Markle also hinted that she hadn't been treated kindly by the Royal Family, including Middleton.
While Markle is reportedly hopeful that they could reconcile someday, she's not keen on making the first move. She doesn't want it to seem like she's offering an olive branch just because Middleton had been diagnosed with cancer. "Kate's cancer diagnosis has been a real shock for Meghan, but she can see no way to patch up the relationship simply because it has become so poisonous," royal author Tom Quinn told the Mirror. "Meghan still feels Kate was in the wrong and should apologize before they try to build bridges." Meanwhile, a friend of Middleton dished to People that the Duchess is over all of it. "She's moved on and William has too," the friend said. "She's very focused on what matters going forward. They aren't looking back."