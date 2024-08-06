The Supposed Drama Between Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton That Started With Princess Charlotte

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's rift has reportedly reached a point of no return. There are several signs that there's no hope for the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry to rekindle their relationship with their sister-in-law, and what's worse is that their feud is reportedly worse than what the public knows. You'd think such a dramatic fallout would be over something significant, but apparently, it all came down to a dress — Princess Charlotte's dress specifically.

Even before the dress incident, tensions were simmering between the two, although it's reportedly one-sided. Middleton apparently wasn't thrilled that Markle swooped in as the newly crowned "people's princess" when she started dating Prince Harry, stealing the limelight before she even had a royal title. Royal expert Robert Jobson wrote in his book "Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen" that both Middleton and Prince William didn't appreciate that they were no longer the center of attention. "At first, public reaction to Meghan was overwhelmingly positive, with 'the new kids on the block' hogging most of the headlines — to the point that William and Catherine may have unconsciously raised their game. There were whispers of pettiness, even jealousy," he penned, notes InStyle.

So, with Middleton reportedly feeling a bit overshadowed by her then-future sister-in-law, it's no shocker that even the smallest things could set her off. And as it turns out, the official start of their feud kicked off just before Markle and Harry's wedding during Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress fitting.