Signs There's No Hope For Harry & Meghan Rekindling Their Relationship With Kate Middleton

It's been a hot minute since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family and just as long since they started clashing with Kate Middleton (or maybe even longer). And by the looks of it, a grand reconciliation seems unlikely — maybe even impossible.

It's tough to pinpoint the exact origin of the drama between the Sussexes and Middleton (and obviously, Prince William), but Harry's controversial memoir, "Spare," and the couple's revealing Oprah interview, where they implied mistreatment by the Royal Family, certainly didn't help. And per the Daily Beast, a friend of the Cambridges noted that communication between the parties has been nearly nonexistent. "Both sides understand each other's position clearly now," they dished. "William and Catherine felt completely betrayed by Harry's memoir. They don't speak to Harry and Meghan, and they are certainly not about to start when Catherine is at her most vulnerable."

While the rift between the couples is undeniably sad, a rekindling seems out of reach. From Harry's remaining close relatives siding with Middleton and William to Markle and Harry being kept in the dark about Middleton's cancer diagnosis, these signs suggest that reconciliation is not on the horizon — at least for now.