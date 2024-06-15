Every Worst-Dressed Royal At Trooping The Colour 2024

Some of the royal family's most memorable moments have transpired at Trooping the Colour, but a few of those happy memories have been tainted by a tinge of sartorial cringe. As obsessive as they are about protocol, the royals don't always stick to the sophisticated, refined looks we've come to expect from the aristocracy.

The Trooping the Colour ceremony is an opportunity for King Charles III to give himself a pat on the back for simply existing, as it serves as a second birthday for the British monarch. He also has it easy when it comes to prepping for his special day — the king has to wear a military uniform to the event, so if it doesn't look great on him, well, he can just blame tradition. It's the royal women who have to stress over how they dress, putting them most at risk of winding up on roundups of the Trooping the Colour's worst-dressed attendees — as Queen Camilla learned in 2023 when she decided to match King Charles by sporting a scarlet ensemble.

No one is here to begrudge the royalists who steep their cuppas and feel their hearts swell with pride when they take in a spectacle steeped in tradition, but it's time to humble some of the upper-crusters who get to witness the pomp, the pageantry, the military horse parades, and the headwear fails firsthand.