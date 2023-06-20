The Biggest Moments From Trooping The Colour Through The Years

Every year, the royal family gathers at Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour, the official birthday celebration of the reigning monarch. While the event doesn't mark the king or queen's actual birth date, it serves as an additional birthday celebration, to publicly honor the monarch. Trooping the Colour features as many as 1400 soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians, with members of the public gathering below the Buckingham Palace balcony to celebrate the regal affair.

Trooping the Colour 2023 marked an important historical moment for the royal family, as it was the first time the event had taken place following Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8, 2022. Now that King Charles III has acceded the throne, the military parade marked his first birthday celebration as the new monarch.

Every year, royal fans flock to Trooping the Colour to follow everything from the fashion to the funniest moments that take place. Here, we explore the biggest moments from Trooping the Colour through the years.