The Worst Dressed Guests At King Charles' 2023 Trooping The Colour

Tallyho! Pip pip! It was King Charles III's birthday on Saturday. (Actually, it wasn't really; his birthday is in November but he gets two because he's the king, so he gets double the prezzies, per CNN.) The British had the bunting and birthday cake at the ready, in addition to hordes of commoners braving the hot, humid British summer after dishing out £30 for the honor to wave their flags all along the Mall during Trooping the Colour 2023.

Charles was resplendent in his uniform as Colonel, Welsh Guards, and Queen Camilla was in her full scarlet glory, complete with a jaunty beret as Colonel, Grenadier Guards. One person not in attendance was Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but Charles did include a photo of Meghan in the coronation program — albeit in a low-key shady way.

Per Royal, more than 200 horses, 400 musicians, and 1,400 soldiers were in attendance to wish Charles a happy (almost) 75th. They even busted out the Royal Air Force to do an impressive fly-over with red, white, and blue contrails as top royal family members waved at the adoring subjects crowded below the Buckingham Palace balcony. The extravagant birthday celebration is a 260-year-old tradition, and although it was Charles' first as monarch, some of the guests looked like they'd attended each and every one. So pop on the kettle, warm up the teapot, and get ready to dunk the digestives as we take a look at the worst dressed guests at King Charles' birthday parade.