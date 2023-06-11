How To Watch Trooping The Colour 2023 (With Or Without Cable)

On Saturday, June 17, 2023, King Charles III will spearhead his first Trooping the Colour parade as the leader of the British sovereign. The event also marks his first birthday parade since he ascended to the throne, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

According to the official royal family site, Trooping the Colour is an annual event that celebrates the birthday of the British monarch, despite most of them being born on a different day. Since the reign of King George IV, who also happened to kickstart and standardize the tradition in 1748, monarchs have been given the option to have a second birthday in the summer since the weather is much more pleasant. King Charles, whose actual birthday is in November, decided to follow suit and uphold the practice.

Apart from celebrating the sovereign's birthday, Trooping the Colour also showcases a grand procession performed by thousands of soldiers and hundreds of musicians. Horses partake in the march, too. Additionally, the Royal Air Force participates in the festivities by way of an impressive flypast, which the royal family typically watches from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. But while the soldiers' parade is primarily for the monarch, the public can also get in on the action and bear witness to the spectacular event that only gets grander every year. In 2023, fans outside of the U.K. are afforded multiple ways to watch the iconic event.