How To Watch Trooping The Colour 2023 (With Or Without Cable)
On Saturday, June 17, 2023, King Charles III will spearhead his first Trooping the Colour parade as the leader of the British sovereign. The event also marks his first birthday parade since he ascended to the throne, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
According to the official royal family site, Trooping the Colour is an annual event that celebrates the birthday of the British monarch, despite most of them being born on a different day. Since the reign of King George IV, who also happened to kickstart and standardize the tradition in 1748, monarchs have been given the option to have a second birthday in the summer since the weather is much more pleasant. King Charles, whose actual birthday is in November, decided to follow suit and uphold the practice.
Apart from celebrating the sovereign's birthday, Trooping the Colour also showcases a grand procession performed by thousands of soldiers and hundreds of musicians. Horses partake in the march, too. Additionally, the Royal Air Force participates in the festivities by way of an impressive flypast, which the royal family typically watches from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. But while the soldiers' parade is primarily for the monarch, the public can also get in on the action and bear witness to the spectacular event that only gets grander every year. In 2023, fans outside of the U.K. are afforded multiple ways to watch the iconic event.
Trooping the Colour may be available for viewing on the major channels
The Trooping the Colour parade will begin at 10:00 AM local time in the U.K., or 5:00 AM EST for those in the United States. According to Hello!, fans across the pond who are interested in witnessing the Trooping the Colour parade may want to tune in to the major U.S. channels, including CNN, NBC, Fox News, and ABC News. Many U.S. networks ran a special telecast of the event previously, particularly for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, celebrating her 70-year reign.
While no formal plans have been announced, "Good Morning America," which airs on ABC, is also anticipated to offer extensive coverage of the event. The popular morning talk show partnered with the BBC to cover the Platinum Jubilee in 2022, with former anchor Amy Robach reporting live from London. With this being the first Trooping the Colour of King Charles III's reign, there's a huge chance that this year's parade will receive the same royal treatment from the States.
You can also stream Trooping the Colour online
Alternatively, if you've cut the cord like many people, the best way to watch the Trooping the Colour parade is online. You can gain access to several live streams of Trooping the Colour on YouTube. The aforementioned networks usually stream any live coverage on their respective YouTube channels or websites.
In the U.K., BBC usually handles the public broadcast of events relating to the royal family, but fans outside of Britain can tune into what they have in store via the network's YouTube page or BBC.com. The network's coverage is normally made available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
It's also worth noting that if you want to watch the event in person like a true Brit, you can try applying for a seat at the website of The Household Division early next year. Seats are usually chosen by ballot, and each person can apply for up to four tickets. But if luck is not on your side, you can always join the legions of fans standing by St. James Park to partake in the historic occasion.