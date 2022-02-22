Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Is Completely Reimagining A Famous Landmark

According to People, the show is scheduled to go on as Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations will kick off on June 2. To make the occasion more than special, there will be a giant slide at the Tower of London. That, and there will also be a floral display along with a family-friendly moat for visitors that will be called a Superbloom. Tom O'Leary, Director of Public Engagement at Historic Royal Palaces, previews, "We want to give visitors to Superbloom the chance to arrive in the flowers with a sense of occasion and fun — and what better way to do that than entering the Tower of London's moat via a huge slide?"

If that weren't enough, The Sun also says that the Spice Girls have been invited to reunite for a special concert for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Now, whether or not that will happen remains to be seen but a source close to the situation says, "BBC bosses are determined to put on a show to remember and what band is more iconic than the Spice Girls? ... It's no secret they regret turning down a similar opportunity for the Diamond Jubilee and they all have a deep respect for the Royal Family and the Queen."

As long as the Spice Girls are up for it and the queen is still charging on, it sounds like this summer's celebrations in London will be a "zig a zig ah" affair to remember.