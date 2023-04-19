King Charles' Photo Of Meghan Markle In Coronation Program Is Lowkey Shady
The upcoming coronation of King Charles III on May 6 is generating a big buzz, and one pressing question on everyone's mind is how the royal family will navigate their strained relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In the months leading up to the coronation, it was unclear whether or not Prince Harry would attend. However, CNN reported on April 12 that the Duke of Sussex would be in attendance on May 6, although Markle would stay at their home in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The decision came as a result of it being Prince Archie's fourth birthday on May 6, with Prince Harry only attending the coronation ceremony and then hopping on a plane back to Montecito. A source told the Daily Mail, "Charles will be pleased. The rest of the family will be relieved that Meghan won't be there — it would have been particularly uncomfortable for Kate." While Prince Harry's presence at the coronation may be a step toward making amends with King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales, the chosen picture of Meghan Markle in the ceremony's program is a telling sign that there is still a huge rift in the royal family.
King Charles used a five-year-old photo of Meghan Markle before kids
In an effort to show solidarity within the family, King Charles III included a family portrait of him and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The photo depicts a happy, laughing family, and while King Charles III may have intended to include the snapshot as an olive branch, his choice reflected the deep rift within the family. The portrait was taken five years ago, in 2018, before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
As one observer pointed out on Twitter, "Prince Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet were in the UK last year for the late Queen's jubilee. King Charles couldn't get a family picture with his sons and their children last year, so he is using a picture from 2018 in his coronation program. They didn't attend Lilibet BD party." Another tweeted, "The message is clear, Harry's children are not part of the Royal Family."
Low-key digs at Markle aside, King Charles III is reportedly upset that the former "Suits" star won't be attending the coronation. "It is sad, he is very disappointed that he won't see Meghan or his grandchildren but understands the situation," an insider told The Sun. While Prince Harry's presence may be a step toward reconciliation, Markle's absence during a historical event may have cemented her distance from the royal family even further.