Meghan Markle's Decision On King Charles' Coronation Invite Crystalizes Her Priorities

King Charles III's coronation has been years in the making, and on May 6, he'll be cemented in history as he's officially crowned king. And while Charles is sure to be eager about the big day, it hasn't come without bumps in the road. From musicians reportedly refusing to perform at the ceremony to the media frenzy surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's potential attendance, King Charles' upcoming coronation has had difficulties. And while all eyes are supposed to be on Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seemingly stolen the show.

When Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal duties in 2020, it was evident the couple struggled to be part of the royal family. Of course, their shocking interview with Oprah detailing Meghan's mistreatment only put a bigger strain on their relationship with the monarchy, especially Charles, per Us Weekly. And Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," didn't help either as it showed his relationship with his father was doomed from the start. With the distance growing between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family, specifically Charles, many wondered whether they would be invited to his coronation.

According to Vanity Fair, the couple did receive a save the date in March via email, but whether they would attend or not was still up in the air. However, with the coronation slowly approaching, it looks like we have an answer as to whether Prince Harry and Meghan will attend the event.