Harry And Meghan Receive King Charles Coronation Invite Amid Royal Eviction Drama

King Charles III is readying the stage for his coronation, slated for May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey. It's been a long time coming for Charles, who holds the record as the longest waiting heir-apparent in Britain's history following the record-long reign of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. While it's no doubt very exciting for him, the poor guy can't bask in the joy of his pending coronation thanks to the major media frenzy surrounding his son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle.

The now-California-based couple has created a media presence based on talking about their experience in the royal family. There was the interview with Oprah Winfrey, of course, followed by their Netflix series, as well as Harry's contentious memoir, "Spare." These were combined with an extensive press tour, giving them both (but especially Harry) a platform to talk about his family. Whether or not Harry and Meghan expected repercussions from all of this, they certainly got them. Charles evicted the couple from their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, and is turning the keys over to the disgraced Prince Andrew. Despite this dig, Harry and Meghan did receive an invitation to the coronation, and it has naturally caused a huge uproar.