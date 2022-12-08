Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Might Make Their Late-Night TV Debut

With the highly-anticipated release of their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," it comes into question whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will do a round of press to promote it. Many celebrities are obligated to do so in their contract, but is there an exception for royals?

Fans may recall the last time the couple did a big interview together was in 2021 when they sat down with Oprah Winfrey. The bombshell interview revealed reasons as to why the couple decided to step down from their royal duties. From racism and mental health struggles to the British media, all aspects greatly affected the couple and their well-being, per AP News. The talk with Winfrey did not paint the British monarchy in a good light, and according to Vanity Fair, tensions were said to have risen in the royal family.

Now, if people thought they knew everything about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, there are even more details about to be uncovered. Harry and Meghan are giving people access to their private life with their 2022 docuseries. The series, divided into two parts, is diving further into the scrutiny the couple faced and their relationships with the royal family, per Forbes. Even with the Netflix series, it looks like fans can't get enough of Harry and Meghan, because rumors are swirling that they might appear on their first-ever late-night talk show.