Meghan Markle Finally Speaks Out About Estranged Half-Sister Samantha

If there's one person who just hasn't been able to stop talking about Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, since she started dating Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex — aside from Piers Morgan, of course — it's Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle. Over the years, Samantha has pretty much chatted to any media outlet that will listen about her estranged sibling (the two share the same father, Thomas Markle) — and she hasn't exactly always had the nicest thing to say about her own flesh and blood.

In fact, Samantha has pretty much criticized Meghan at every turn, including repeatedly questioning her marriage to Harry and slamming her "Archetypes with Meghan" podcast. "Harry seems to play second fiddle. It didn't hurt to use the title and the royal marriage as a springboard but after the wedding was over it feels as though Harry is in the shadow," she said on "Dan Wootton Tonight" in August, adding that Meghan involving him with her podcast felt like a fake publicity move. "It just seemed very dismissive and, I felt, insulting," she added.

But that's hardly the first time Samantha has blasted the couple's relationship. In March 2021, in the wake of their tell-all sit down with Oprah Winfrey, Samantha told TMZ that she thought the twosome's relationship will likely eventually divorce. She even suggested Harry may have been questioning if he made the right decision marrying Meghan, asking, "What man would be happy or comfortable like that?"