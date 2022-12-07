Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Netflix Series Is Already Causing A Rumored Stir Among Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are leaving it all out on the royal table in their Netflix docuseries, and it looks like it may have already upset some people across the pond.

The streaming service dropped a trailer for "Harry & Meghan" a two-volume docuseries set to release in December 2022. The jaw-dropping trailer is giving fans an inside look into the couple's time with the British monarchy, and it's safe to say that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a troubling experience. At one point in the trailer, Harry went as far as to call the whole thing a "dirty game." Harry shared, "There's a hierarchy of the family. You know there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories." For Harry, he saw the media's scrutiny of his wife as a repeat of the past –- particularly with his mother, the late Princess Diana. Meghan realized the institution was "never going to protect" her, so they chose to leave their royal duties behind. Harry ended on an ominous note by saying, "No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have caused a frenzy in the British media in the past. From departing the U.K. to the tell-all Oprah interview, the couple has put the British monarchy under much scrutiny with each event causing a wider rift, per Vanity Fair. So far, the latest trailer release is only adding fuel to the fire.