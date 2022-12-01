Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Netflix Series Trailer Already Has People Divided

Netflix has dropped a teaser trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly anticipated docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," and it's causing a divide as vast as the land and sea separating the West Coast couple from the rest of the Windsors.

The production of the docuseries was reportedly fraught with problems. Sources told Page Six that Harry and Meghan decided to make a significant change early on because Garrett Bradley, the acclaimed director whom they hired to tell their story, wanted to bring cameras into their home, which was something they purportedly were not willing to allow. Liz Garbus replaced her. In another report, Page Six cited sources who claimed that Queen Elizabeth II's death caused Harry and Meghan to have a change of heart about some of the footage that they filmed, which they were reportedly desperate to edit. In an interview with Variety, Meghan admitted that she and Harry had a different vision for the project. "It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it," she said.

Harry and Meghan couldn't have anticipated the series of events that would unfold ahead of the show's teaser trailer dropping, but some critics of the couple are crying foul over its timing.