Prince William And Kate Middleton Won't See Prince Harry And Meghan Markle On US Trip
Sorry, royal watchers! If you were hoping to see William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales reunited with Harry, Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, when they visit the U.S., you're probably going to be disappointed.
A family feud between the British royals has been widely reported for years now, but it seemed like brothers Prince William and Prince Harry may potentially have buried the hatchet when they put on a united front in September following the death of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. One of the most notable shows of solidarity came when William, Kate Middleton, Harry, and Meghan all joined forces for a walkabout around Windsor Castle shortly after her passing as they spoke to well-wishes and viewed some of the floral tributes left for the late monarch as foursome.
But it sounds like we shouldn't expect to see similar scenes in the U.S., as Kate and William are scheduled to touch down in Meghan's native country and Harry's adopted home country on November 30. The parents of three will make their first stop in Boston, per People — but it's not looking like Harry and Meghan will enjoy some quality time with their family during their transatlantic trip.
Why Prince Harry won't cross America to see Prince William
NBC Senior International Correspondent Keir Simmons is making it pretty clear that we won't see William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales reunited with Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and hugging it out in Massachusetts. When Hoda Kotb asked on "Today" on November 28 if we should prepare for a reunion, she responded, "Not a chance. Harry and Meghan... will be here in New York for [the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Awards] a week later. They won't see each other."
And Simmons isn't the only one making it clear this won't be a trip to visit family. People confirmed it's not likely the foursome will run into one another, while a source echoed that statement to Entertainment Tonight, saying the brothers and their wives have not made any arrangements to see each other despite both couples potentially being on the East Coast at the same time.
According to The Telegraph, William and Kate and their team are well aware of what Harry and Meghan are doing in the run-up to their U.S. visit, but won't lose their focus while on Harry and Meghan's soil. An insider claimed, "[They're] not scared of their shadows on this," adding, "William is the future king. Harry has taken his path, she's doing her podcast, they've got their issues, but the palace isn't going to run scared of that, so kudos to them."