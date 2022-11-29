Prince William And Kate Middleton Won't See Prince Harry And Meghan Markle On US Trip

Sorry, royal watchers! If you were hoping to see William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales reunited with Harry, Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, when they visit the U.S., you're probably going to be disappointed.

A family feud between the British royals has been widely reported for years now, but it seemed like brothers Prince William and Prince Harry may potentially have buried the hatchet when they put on a united front in September following the death of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. One of the most notable shows of solidarity came when William, Kate Middleton, Harry, and Meghan all joined forces for a walkabout around Windsor Castle shortly after her passing as they spoke to well-wishes and viewed some of the floral tributes left for the late monarch as foursome.

But it sounds like we shouldn't expect to see similar scenes in the U.S., as Kate and William are scheduled to touch down in Meghan's native country and Harry's adopted home country on November 30. The parents of three will make their first stop in Boston, per People — but it's not looking like Harry and Meghan will enjoy some quality time with their family during their transatlantic trip.