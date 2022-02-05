Prince Harry Reveals The Big Difference Between Archie And Lilibet
On June 4, 2021, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor transformed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's brood into a family of four. Born to the couple at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, Lilibet joined older brother Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in the family as well as the royal line of succession, with Archie being seventh and Lilibet right behind in eighth place, per People. Harry and Meghan celebrated becoming the parents of two during the 2021 holiday season with a festive family photo and a heartwarming caption reading, "Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family," according to Marie Claire. Certainly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had extra to celebrate thanks to their growing family, given the 2020 miscarriage that the duchess detailed in a personal essay for The New York Times.
Prior to Lilibet's arrival, Harry expressed his principal concern as a father, which focused on the legacy of climate change he will ultimately leave his children. "The moment you become a father everything really does change because you start to realize, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it's on fire?" Harry said in a December 2020 video posted to conservationist streaming service WaterBear Network's Instagram.
Now that it has been almost one year since Lilibet's grand entrance, Harry has not only cherished ushering a second child into the world, but also offered amusing insights into the difference between his two tots.
Prince Harry feels fortunate his children are so different
As Prince Harry said last summer, he and wife Meghan Markle feel "very lucky so far" when it comes to their two children's contrasting personalities, according to People. Speaking to friend and pop star Ed Sheeran at a private garden party in 2021, the Duke of Sussex revealed of daughter Lilibet and son Archie, "She's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy." As Harry still admitted to Sheeran, however, "Two is definitely a juggle." It was on that note that the prince, speaking at BetterUp's Inner Work Day on February 3, gave an intimate glance at his mornings spent with his two rugrats.
Highlighting the importance of self-care, Harry pointed out that, as a father and husband, it "is the first thing that drops away." Learning to carve out a 30-45 minute block of "me time" per day, Harry shared he optimizes the freedom afforded to him when 2-year-old Archie is away at school and Lili is still snoozing through her mornings. "It's like, right, it's either for workout, take the dog for a walk, get out in nature, maybe meditate," the prince said.
Given that Lilibet still has much growing to do, it will be interesting to see how the Sussexes' family dynamic continues to shift!