Prince Harry Reveals The Big Difference Between Archie And Lilibet

On June 4, 2021, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor transformed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's brood into a family of four. Born to the couple at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, Lilibet joined older brother Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in the family as well as the royal line of succession, with Archie being seventh and Lilibet right behind in eighth place, per People. Harry and Meghan celebrated becoming the parents of two during the 2021 holiday season with a festive family photo and a heartwarming caption reading, "Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family," according to Marie Claire. Certainly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had extra to celebrate thanks to their growing family, given the 2020 miscarriage that the duchess detailed in a personal essay for The New York Times.

Prior to Lilibet's arrival, Harry expressed his principal concern as a father, which focused on the legacy of climate change he will ultimately leave his children. "The moment you become a father everything really does change because you start to realize, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it's on fire?" Harry said in a December 2020 video posted to conservationist streaming service WaterBear Network's Instagram.

Now that it has been almost one year since Lilibet's grand entrance, Harry has not only cherished ushering a second child into the world, but also offered amusing insights into the difference between his two tots.