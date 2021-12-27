Archie's Nickname For Prince Harry Is Melting Hearts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their second Christmas in California by sharing their holiday card with fans around the world. The couple showed off their young family, including the first glimpse of Lilibet Diana, who was born in June. The little girl's open-mouthed baby laugh set the tone for the snap, as the rest of the family fed off her exuberant mood. Smiles abound in the casual pic, shared on Instagram by photographer Alexi Lubomirski, that had the Sussexes dressed in jeans and comfy tops. Harry and his kids even went barefoot in the snap, adding to their down-to-earth charm. Of course, Archie Harrison also sparked a frenzy as fans immediately noted that he had inherited his dad's famous red tresses.

Seeing the duke and duchess with their brood, one cannot help but wonder about Prince Harry's relationship with his own family. After all, he lashed out against his own father this year when he accused Prince Charles of cutting him off financially (a claim which the future king subtly refuted with hard evidence) and criticized Charles' parenting skills.

Apparently, Harry and the Prince of Wales are back on speaking terms, but their relationship has changed drastically. According to Mirror UK, a newly engaged Harry and Meghan spent Christmas with the royal family in 2017. Harry revealed, "The family loved having her there." He even thanked his "Pa" during a conversation about mental health. Strangely enough, it seems as if certain monikers have been passed on through the generations.