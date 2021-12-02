Are Prince Harry And Prince Charles Back On Speaking Terms?

Although Prince Harry and Prince Charles have had a complicated relationship in recent years, a source told Page Six that the father and son are attempting to fix things by talking again.

In Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey in March, Harry claimed that his father "stopped taking my calls" and even cut him off financially. Harry also revealed his belief that his brother Prince William and their father were "trapped" in the royal institution as heir apparents. But apparently it was Harry and Meghan's decision to step down from their duties as senior royals and move to California that upset Charles most of all.

"Charles was hugely hurt when Harry and Meghan just dumped it on the family they were giving up their roles and moving abroad. I don't think [Harry and Charles] talked for a good while, but now the channels of communication are open," a royal insider told the publication. "I don't think it's all roses. It's not like they are sitting down for a heart-to-heart on the phone once a week."

Hope that there would be a reconciliation between Harry and his father was first sparked in April after Prince Philip's funeral, when Harry, William, and Charles spent two hours together afterwards, per The Sun. As for Harry and William's own relationship, things seem to be on the mend there, too. In August, just a month after the brothers helped unveil the Diana statue, royal expert Stewart Pearce told Us Weekly that the Sussexes and Cambridges are now "very close" and "talk by Zoom and FaceTime."