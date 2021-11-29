The New Term For Megxit Revealed After Prince Harry's Complaint

Sayonara, "Megxit."

While participating in a panel discussion for Wired on November 9, Prince Harry made it clear in no uncertain terms that he was not a fan of the slang term, "Megxit." As you may recall, the term has often been used by the press as a way to describe both Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from royal life. "Maybe people know this and maybe they don't, but the term Megxit was or is a misogynistic term, and it was created by a troll, amplified by royal correspondents, and it grew and grew and grew into mainstream media. But it began with a troll," he explained (via Harper's Bazaar).

Fortunately, it appears that the powers that be have taken note. Per the Daily Mail, BBC Two is cutting the term from their new documentary, "The Princes and The Press" altogether. But what is the press to do now? Come up with a new nickname, of course.