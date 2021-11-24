The Royal Family Is Fuming Over A New BBC Documentary

If there is one sure-fire way to make the U.K.'s royal family angry at you, it's to create a piece of media about them. Unfortunately for the Windsors, people really can't seem to stop producing documentaries, docu-series, movies, TV series, and even Broadway musicals about the royal family. But there is one recent BBC documentary that apparently has the royals absolutely hopping mad.

The new, two-part series is called "The Princes and the Press," and aims to take a closer look at the monarchy's relationship with the media, per The Guardian. The documentary is presented by media editor Amol Rajan, and goes behind the scenes into some of the most-talked-about palace scandals of the past few years — including the story that Meghan Markle wasn't allowed to wear a certain tiara at her wedding, causing Prince Harry to scream, "What Meghan wants, Meghan gets!"

Critical reviews of the doc are mixed, but the reviews from Buckingham Palace are definitely not.