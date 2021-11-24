The Royal Family Is Fuming Over A New BBC Documentary
If there is one sure-fire way to make the U.K.'s royal family angry at you, it's to create a piece of media about them. Unfortunately for the Windsors, people really can't seem to stop producing documentaries, docu-series, movies, TV series, and even Broadway musicals about the royal family. But there is one recent BBC documentary that apparently has the royals absolutely hopping mad.
The new, two-part series is called "The Princes and the Press," and aims to take a closer look at the monarchy's relationship with the media, per The Guardian. The documentary is presented by media editor Amol Rajan, and goes behind the scenes into some of the most-talked-about palace scandals of the past few years — including the story that Meghan Markle wasn't allowed to wear a certain tiara at her wedding, causing Prince Harry to scream, "What Meghan wants, Meghan gets!"
Critical reviews of the doc are mixed, but the reviews from Buckingham Palace are definitely not.
The royal family released a statement to the BBC
While the royal family doesn't often comment publicly on the various documentaries and films made about them, they did give the BBC a statement on how they felt about "The Princes and the Press" — which BBC aired at the end of the program.
The statement reads, "A free, responsible and open press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy. However, too often it is overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources that are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility," via ITV News. Furthermore, The Daily Mail reported that Prince Charles, Prince William, and Queen Elizabeth herself are so incensed that they are prepared to boycott the BBC in response. For what it's worth, the royal commentator speaking to the Mail, Richard Fitzwilliams, also said, "The royal family have not been given a chance to view [the documentary] or to respond to any claims made in them."
Well, now we just have to see what's in this documentary.