Is This Royal Family Member Meghan Markle's Favorite?

Much has been said about the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with the British royal family since the couple decided to step back from their roles within The Firm in January 2020 and move to California, as the BBC reported. In their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Harry seemed to confirm the widespread suspicion that his relationship with his older brother, Prince William, and father, Prince Charles, are currently strained, according to Town & Country. Reconciliation doesn't seem to be on the horizon, biographer Omid Scobie said on Good Morning America in August.

Although Harry is apparently at odds with many family members, that is not true for all of them. Scobie said (via Marie Claire) that Harry and Meghan are close to Queen Elizabeth II, after whom they named their daughter. "When it comes to that relationship with the Queen, it is as strong as ever — they have nothing but love for her," he said.

In addition to the queen, Harry has also seemingly remained close with his cousin, Princess Eugenie. "Eugenie had always been more than just a cousin to Harry. They were also the closest of friends," Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in Harry and Meghan's biography "Finding Freedom," according to People. As such, Eugenie was one of the very first people to whom Harry opened up about his relationship with Meghan, per The Telegraph. And it looks like Harry's love and affection for his cousin has been passed down to Meghan as well.