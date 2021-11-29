Prince Charles Aides Lash Out At Reports He Made The Remarks About Archie's Skin

During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's seismic interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March, the couple suggested there was a royal family member behind the scenes who had "concerns" about the color of their baby's skin and how dark it would be. While Harry didn't publicly identify who the person was, he did tell Oprah, "It was awkward. I was a bit shocked." The royal family went on to deny the allegations that were made against them, with Prince William even speaking out and stating that the royals are "very much not a racist family" during a visit to a primary school in London only a few days after the interview.

Fast-forward several months later and a new book not only suggests that the claims are true but also calls out the person who supposedly had those concerns in the first place: Prince Charles. According to Page Six, the future King of the United Kingdom told his wife Camilla Parker Bowles on the day that Harry and Meghan got engaged, "I wonder what the children will look like?" And now Charles' aides certainly have a lot to say about the matter.