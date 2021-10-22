Prince Charles Just Poked Fun At Himself In The Most Hilarious Way
Oh, Prince Charles! Born into royalty, the Prince of Wales has most certainly lived a storied life. As the firstborn son of Queen Elizabeth, he is the heir apparent to the British throne and has played an important role in shaping the future of the royal family. As the ex-husband of the late Princess Diana, the former couple welcomed their children, Prince William (third in line to the throne) and Prince Harry, into the world.
And while Charles will eventually inherit the throne, there's no denying the influence both William and Harry have had on the royal family. Harry, a distinguished serviceman, has played his part, but most certainly shook the royal family up when he and wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their positions as senior royals, moved to California, and spilled all of the royal tea in their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. As for William and wife Kate Middleton, the power couple carry out their royal duties in line with the royal rules, demonstrating the elder son's ability to lead the royal family into prosperity for years to come.
In regards to Charles, however, the Prince of Wales has certainly been subject to criticism about both his professional life and his personal life. Still, he makes room for self-deprecation from time to time. In fact, the Prince of Wales even took a small jab at himself during the Prince's Trust Awards Trophy Ceremony.
Prince Charles laments on the 'story of my life'
During October's Prince's Trust Awards Trophy Ceremony, Prince Charles took a slight dig at himself when discussing his public perception. Recalling a story of visiting a local T.K. Maxx years prior, he quipped (via People), "I remember there were an enormous number of people who were trying to get in, as they were waiting for me to get out!"
He then followed up with a tongue-in-cheek, "Story of my life..." The outlet noted that Charles' follow-up comment is a potential reference to late ex-wife Princess Diana's comments about the royal line of succession, as, interestingly enough, the late princess once mentioned that she'd rather have William ascend the throne over Charles. When pointedly asked who she'd pick as monarch after the queen, she told BBC1 Panorama, "My wish is that my husband finds peace of mind, and from that follows others things, yes."
Although Charles may feel that others want him to "get out," there's one person who was incredibly grateful for Charles' humanitarian efforts. Aidan Sayers, a recipient of the Educational Achiever Award (via the Prince's Trust, a charitable organization founded by Charles), moved the prince to tears when he said, "Without the Prince's Trust I wouldn't be standing here, obviously. I would probably be on the streets," he noted, per Sky News. (The outlet reports he was previously excluded from an education and was unemployed.) "Because of what the Prince's Trust has done, what all you lovely people have done, I'm stood here today and I can't say thank you enough," he added.