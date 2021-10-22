Prince Charles Just Poked Fun At Himself In The Most Hilarious Way

Oh, Prince Charles! Born into royalty, the Prince of Wales has most certainly lived a storied life. As the firstborn son of Queen Elizabeth, he is the heir apparent to the British throne and has played an important role in shaping the future of the royal family. As the ex-husband of the late Princess Diana, the former couple welcomed their children, Prince William (third in line to the throne) and Prince Harry, into the world.

And while Charles will eventually inherit the throne, there's no denying the influence both William and Harry have had on the royal family. Harry, a distinguished serviceman, has played his part, but most certainly shook the royal family up when he and wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their positions as senior royals, moved to California, and spilled all of the royal tea in their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. As for William and wife Kate Middleton, the power couple carry out their royal duties in line with the royal rules, demonstrating the elder son's ability to lead the royal family into prosperity for years to come.

In regards to Charles, however, the Prince of Wales has certainly been subject to criticism about both his professional life and his personal life. Still, he makes room for self-deprecation from time to time. In fact, the Prince of Wales even took a small jab at himself during the Prince's Trust Awards Trophy Ceremony.