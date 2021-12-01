How Princess Diana's Memory Could Help The Reconciliation Between William And Harry

Prince William and Prince Harry have been at odds for quite some time. The two brothers haven't seen eye-to-eye on many things over the past couple of years, and their disagreements have caused a divide that hasn't yet healed. When Harry decided that royal life wasn't for him, and stepped down as a senior member of the royal family back in 2020, he walked away from supporting his brother — the future king — too, and this made things even more tense. Since Harry and Meghan Markle now live in California, it has been even more challenging for Harry and William to work things out — they do have an ocean between them after all.

Over the past year, Harry and William have seen each other on two occasions. Once at Prince Philip's funeral back in April, and again at the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, in July. According to Entertainment Tonight, the brothers put on a "united front" at the statue unveiling, the boys didn't bury the hatchet, so to speak, according to Us Weekly. "They seemed relaxed in each other's company, there wasn't any sign of tension between them," royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. It is possible, however, that Diana's memory could ultimately help William and Harry work through their differences and get their relationship back on track. The only question is... how?