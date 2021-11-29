Who Is Defending Prince Charles' Comments About Archie's Skin Tone?

Meghan Markle shook the foundations of the British royal family during her March sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, when she accused an unnamed member of the institution of explicit racism. According to the Duchess of Sussex, this royal expressed concerns regarding Archie's skin color before he was born. "There [were] conversations with [Prince] Harry about how dark your baby is going to be and what that would mean or look like," Meghan said, as Oprah Daily reported at the time. Meghan also implied that race might have been a factor in the royal family's decision not to give her and Harry's son a title, the report detailed.

Now, in the biography "Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan" (via Page Six), set to be released on November 30, author Christopher Andersen described how Prince Charles wondered about Harry and Meghan's future children's complexion when the two announced their engagement in November 2017, though the book didn't say he was the person Meghan referenced in said interview.

While having breakfast that day, Charles reportedly talked to his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, about the matter, according to a "a well-placed source," who helped Andersen with his book. "I wonder what the children will look like?" Charles asked, a remark that caught Camilla off-guard. "Well, absolutely gorgeous, I'm certain." But Charles didn't stop there. He allegedly lowered his voice and tried again. "I mean, what do you think their children's complexion might be?" However, some say Charles's intentions were innocent.